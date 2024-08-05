Simone Biles with her silver medal. IMAGO/Xinhua

The last day of the Olympic artistic gymnastics competitions did not go to Simone Biles' liking. She has to settle for silver on the floor. However, the American has far more to her name than medals.

After winning gold medals with the team, in the all-around and on vault, Simone Biles was also the top favorite in the finals on balance beam and floor. But for once, the 27-year-old American was "human" when it came to artistic gymnastics. She fell on the balance beam and only finished fifth. On floor, she overshot twice and was beaten by 0.033 points by the Brazilian Rebeca Andrade.

Anyone who thought Biles was dejected was wrong. Instead, she reminded them of the difficult road ahead after the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo. She had dropped out of the team final after a failed vault and then only competed in the balance beam final (3rd). She justified this with a mental block, saying that her body and mind were not in harmony.

Impressive numbers

At that point, she couldn't have expected to compete at the Olympic Games again, said Biles, who didn't return to the competition stage until 2023. That's why she can't be disappointed about four medals, but rather proud. "In general, I have achieved more than I could have imagined in my wildest dreams," she clarified. It should also not be forgotten that, at 27, she is the oldest Olympic champion in women's gymnastics since 1952.

What Biles, who is only 1.42 m tall, has achieved is indeed more than impressive. The 2nd place on the floor was her 41st podium finish at the Olympic Games and World Championships. In addition to her seven Olympic victories, she has also won an incredible 23 world championship titles. Five elements bear her name. On floor, a new level of difficulty had to be opened for her double somersault backwards with three twists: J. This underlines the fact that, "unsuccessful" Monday or not, she is floating in spheres of her own.

Defying a difficult childhood

But Biles is much more than a top gymnast; she is also an inspiration for people outside the sport. Her path could very well have gone in a different direction, as her childhood was anything but easy. Her father disappeared, her mother was an alcoholic and drug addict. Her maternal grandfather and his second wife adopted her. She was also one of the victims of Larry Nassar, a long-time doctor at the US Gymnastics Federation, who was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison in 2018 for numerous sexual assaults.

Biles also showed great courage at the Olympic Games in Tokyo. There were voices calling her a traitor, accusing her of letting her country down. However, by talking about her mental problems, she served as a role model for many. In Paris, Biles emphasized: "Mental health comes before everything else." It is important to take time for yourself.

Simone Biles and teammate Jordan Chiles are delighted with their medals. IMAGO/ABACAPRESS

Statements countered by Trump

Biles is aware that she is a shining light beyond the world of sport and that her words carry weight. She uses this. For example, she recently responded to a racist statement by Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump by writing on Platform X: "I love my black job" and adding a black heart.

When Biles does gymnastics, she is in another world. That's because she was taught early on to suppress her feelings, "because you don't do well in gymnastics if you're too emotional". But how much longer can she go on? It's a question she doesn't like to hear - although she left it open as to whether Paris was her last Olympic Games. "Never say never, the next ones will be at home (in Los Angeles)," said Biles.

