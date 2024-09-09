Jannik Sinner wins the US Open - and thinks of his aunt. Picture: dpa

Jannik Sinner wins the US Open for the first time. Afterwards, the tennis star talks thoughtfully about life as a professional athlete - and gets emotional at the thought of a loved one.

Jannik Sinner dedicated the title at the US Open to his aunt, who is in poor health, with emotional words and spoke thoughtfully about life as a professional athlete. "She's not really well at the moment. I don't know how much longer I'll have her in my life," said the 23-year-old tennis pro from Italy in his victory speech at the Grand Slam tournament in New York. "It's nice that I can still share positive moments with her."

Sinner won the US Open final 6:3, 6:4, 7:5 against the American Taylor Fritz. It was the world number one's second triumph at a Grand Slam tournament after winning the Australian Open in January.

Sinner: "Very special person in my life"

He then gave details about his relationship with his aunt. "She is a very special person in my life," said Sinner. When he was young, she drove him to ski races while his parents were at work. They spent a lot of time together and she often helped him during the summer vacations.

The doping fuss surrounding him has also given him a different perspective on life. "We travel a lot, so it's difficult to spend time with the people you really love. If I had more time, I would spend more time with the people who really mean something to me," said Sinner. "Unfortunately, things can happen in sports, but real life is something else."

Jannik Sinner dedicates his US Open title to his aunt ❤️‍🩹 pic.twitter.com/E2YTjGSRUf — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 8, 2024

Sinner was under particular public scrutiny at the US Open. After two positive tests in March for the banned anabolic steroid Clostebol, he was acquitted by an independent court shortly before the tournament, according to the tennis agency responsible, Itia.

