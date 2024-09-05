Jannik Sinner wins his quarter-final in New York in four sets Keystone

World number one Jannik Sinner has reached the semi-finals of the US Open. In the women's singles, however, world number 1 Iga Swiatek fails in two sets.

Sinner wins after a rollercoaster ride

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner beat Russia's Daniil Medvedev (ATP 5) 6:2, 1:6, 6:1, 6:4 in the last men's quarter-final at the US Open. The encounter between the remaining players, who are the highest seeds, went back and forth for a long time. Only in the fourth set did it deliver what it had promised beforehand.

One spectacular point followed the next and both had to fight hard for their service games. Sinner managed the break at 4:3, Medvedev was unnerved and defeated shortly afterwards. The Russian, who triumphed in New York in 2021, was the last remaining former tournament winner to fail.

Following the early exits of Novak Djokovic and Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, Sinner has the best chance of winning his second Grand Slam tournament. Following his acquittal shortly before the tournament after two positive doping tests in the spring, the Italian is under particular public scrutiny.

Now the Australian Open winner will face his good friend Jack Draper from Great Britain. After beating Australian Alex de Minaur, the world number 25 has surprisingly reached the last four at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time in his career and has not yet lost a set. In the other semi-final, Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz will face off against two Americans.

Swiatek fails against Pegula

In the women's tournament, on the other hand, the world number 1 failed to reach the last eight. After going through the tournament without dropping a set, Iga Swiatek was surprisingly beaten 2:6, 4:6 by local player Jessica Pegula (WTA 6). The Polish player made no fewer than 41 unforced errors in the 88 minutes; the 2022 tournament winner repeatedly fluffed her forehand in particular.

For Pegula, the coup against the six-time Grand Slam tournament winner is a liberating blow. The 30-year-old had previously lost six times in the quarter-finals at major tournaments. Now the New York native will face Czech Karolina Muchova, who has also not dropped a set in the tournament so far. In the other semi-final, the world number two Aryna Sabalenka from Belarus and the American Emma Navarro will face each other.

