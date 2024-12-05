Stefan Schärer is no longer Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Swiss Ice Hockey Federation Keystone

Stefan Schärer is resigning from his position as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Swiss Ice Hockey Federation (SIHF) with immediate effect. This was announced by the ice hockey federation on Thursday.

SDA

Schärer had only been President of the federation since September 2023. He had come to the conclusion "that I would like to devote my time and energy to mandates and projects from 2025 onwards where progress can be made more quickly", said the former top handball player in an association communiqué explaining his decision to step down.

"One such project is the bid for the 2038 Winter Olympics, which will be decided by the end of 2026 or mid-2027," said Schärer, who will continue to represent the SIHF on the board of "OPWS2038". The association is campaigning for a Swiss candidacy for the 2038 Winter Olympics.

Schärer continues: "I was attracted by the task of helping to strategically shape this great sport in the coming years and make it fit for the future. Unfortunately, I soon realized that our structures are extremely complex and that it is anything but easy to drive forward decisions with majority support, as the various stakeholders are sometimes unwilling to compromise."

Until Schärer's successor is found, SIHF Vice President Marc-Anthony Anner will take over the leadership of the Board of Directors in accordance with the Articles of Association.

