The Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas is eliminated from the Australian Open in the 1st round. These are the facts of the second matchday.
Stefanos Tsitsipas (ATP 11) lost to the up-and-coming Alex Michelsen (ATP 41) 5:7, 3:6, 6:2, 4:6 in 2:45 hours. The 20-year-old American celebrated his first victory over a top 20 player at a major tournament.
However, Michelsen showed nerves in the end: in the fourth set, he twice squandered a break lead with four double faults. However, Tsitsipas also handed his opponent the decisive break at 5:4 in the fourth set with a double fault.
Stefanos Tsitsipas lost very early at a Grand Slam tournament for the third time in a row: at Wimbledon last summer in the second round and now in Australia, as at the US Open, in the starting round.