Frustrating start to the season for Stefanos Tsitsipas with an opening defeat in Melbourne Keystone

The Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas is eliminated from the Australian Open in the 1st round. These are the facts of the second matchday.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Stefanos Tsitsipas (ATP 11) lost to the up-and-coming Alex Michelsen (ATP 41) 5:7, 3:6, 6:2, 4:6 in 2:45 hours. The 20-year-old American celebrated his first victory over a top 20 player at a major tournament.

However, Michelsen showed nerves in the end: in the fourth set, he twice squandered a break lead with four double faults. However, Tsitsipas also handed his opponent the decisive break at 5:4 in the fourth set with a double fault.

Stefanos Tsitsipas lost very early at a Grand Slam tournament for the third time in a row: at Wimbledon last summer in the second round and now in Australia, as at the US Open, in the starting round.