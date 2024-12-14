Usually teammates, now rivals in the final of the Challenger tournament in Limoges on Sunday: Céline Naef (left) and Viktorija Golubic Keystone

In the semi-finals of the Challenger tournament in Limoges, Billie Jean King Cup teammates Viktorija Golubic (WTA 109) and Céline Naef (WTA 181) came out on top.

Golubic, the current Swiss No. 1, benefited from the retirement of Nuria Parrizas-Dias (WTA 100) from Spain at 7:6, 1:0 in her favor. Naef won a thriller against the Frenchwoman Elsa Jacquemot (WTA 146) 6:3, 6:7, 6:3.

It was Golubic's eleventh win in a row, while Naef is fighting for the biggest title of her career. The two have never played each other competitively.