WTA Challenger Limoges Swiss duel in the Challenger final

SDA

14.12.2024 - 23:03

Usually teammates, now rivals in the final of the Challenger tournament in Limoges on Sunday: Céline Naef (left) and Viktorija Golubic
Keystone

In the semi-finals of the Challenger tournament in Limoges, Billie Jean King Cup teammates Viktorija Golubic (WTA 109) and Céline Naef (WTA 181) came out on top.

Keystone-SDA

Golubic, the current Swiss No. 1, benefited from the retirement of Nuria Parrizas-Dias (WTA 100) from Spain at 7:6, 1:0 in her favor. Naef won a thriller against the Frenchwoman Elsa Jacquemot (WTA 146) 6:3, 6:7, 6:3.

It was Golubic's eleventh win in a row, while Naef is fighting for the biggest title of her career. The two have never played each other competitively.

