Beach volleyball player Joana Mäder and Stefan Mäder, professional ice hockey player at EHC Visp, got married in church in September. Now they have announced that they are expecting their first child.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you Beach volleyball player Joana Mäder and ice hockey pro Stefan Mäder are expecting their first child.

The two sportsmen got married in church in September, and now the next private highlight follows.

Joana Mäder wants to return to top-class sport after her baby break. She is aiming to make her comeback in 2026. Show more

"We're pregnant!" announces Joana Mäder on Instagram, posting a photo with her husband Stefan Mäder and showing the first ultrasound images of the baby. "It's crazy - our dream of having a little family is coming true and we couldn't be happier," writes the beach volleyball player.

The 33-year-old, who won the European Championship title alongside Anouk Vergé-Dépré in 2020 - then still under the single name Heidrich - and sensational Olympic bronze in Tokyo in 2021, immediately makes it clear that the baby break is not synonymous with the end of her career. "My goal is to get back on the court, but right now family time comes first," says Joana Mäder.

In a statement from Swiss Volley, the Zurich native explains further: "I want to return to the court as a mommy. But the most important thing for me is to first enjoy my pregnancy and family time without any pressure - and then look ahead step by step." She has her sights set on returning to top-level sport in 2026.

Dream wedding in September

Pregnancy is the next personal highlight for the Mäder couple. Joana and Stefan Mäder had already married in a civil ceremony in spring 2023, followed by a church wedding last September. Now the couple are happy with their baby. Joana Mäder: "We are incredibly looking forward to welcoming our little miracle in spring 2025."