ECtHR confirms judgment Switzerland violates human rights of athlete Caster Semenya

10.7.2025 - 10:36

Caster Semenya is a South African middle-distance runner and Olympic champion.
Caster Semenya is a South African middle-distance runner and Olympic champion.
Switzerland has violated the rights of South African athlete Caster Semenya. This was decided by the Human Rights Court.

Keystone-SDA

10.07.2025, 10:44

Switzerland has violated the rights of South African athlete Caster Semenya. The Grand Chamber of the European Court of Human Rights has confirmed the 2023 decision in Switzerland's favor. The ruling was issued on Thursday.

Caster Semenya is a South African middle-distance runner and Olympic champion who is intersex and has naturally elevated testosterone levels. The World Athletics Association demanded that she lower her testosterone levels with medication in order to be allowed to compete in women's races. Semenya refused and took legal action.

International courts initially upheld the rule, but the European Court of Human Rights later ruled that Semenya had been discriminated against in Switzerland and that her right to a fair trial had been violated.

+++ More on blue News shortly +++

