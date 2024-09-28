The day after the death of Muriel Furrer, the devastating incident overshadows the World Cycling Championships in Zurich. Before the elite race, riders fight back tears, para-athlete Flurina Rigling dedicates her World Championship title to Furrer.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Thursday, Swiss cycling hopeful Muriel Furrer crashed so badly in the U23 World Championship race that she succumbed to her injuries on Friday and died at the age of just 18.

The following day, her teammates are already back at the World Championships. Before the elite race, the riders hold a minute's silence and para-athlete Flurina Rigling dedicates her World Championship title to Furrer. Show more

Since Friday afternoon, there has been sad certainty at the World Cycling Championships in Zurich. After a crash in the U23 race on Thursday, the Swiss Muriel Furrer succumbed to her injuries and was taken from life far too early at the age of 18.

However, at the request of the bereaved family, the title fights will continue. As a result, some of Furrer's teammates are already racing again the day after the news of her death.

"We are all one family"

In the elite road race, four of Furrer's compatriots are taking part: Noemi Rüegg, Elise Chabbey, Elena Hartmann and Caroline Baur. Before the start of the race, the riders hold a minute's silence in memory of Furrer, who died in the accident - and fight back tears.

Flurina Rigling also shows great emotion. The para-athlete is in a class of her own in the C2 category road race and wins her second gold medal of the World Championships with a lead of over three minutes.

"The last few days have been tough. It's just coming back up," says the double world champion, unable to hold back her tears. "We are all a family, Muriel is part of this family. It's touching and I rode for her. I was thinking about her when I crossed the finish line."

