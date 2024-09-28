The death of Muriel Furrer casts a shadow over the final weekend of the World Cycling Championships and prompts the organizers to increase safety precautions. However, many questions remain unanswered.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you The fatal accident of Swiss cyclist Muriel Furrer overshadows the World Cycling Championships in Zurich, which will continue at the request of her family.

Many questions about the course of the accident are still unanswered. The responsible authorities and associations are remaining tight-lipped due to the ongoing investigations.

The day after Muriel Furrer's death, the World Cycling Championships in Zurich continue with the women's road race, also at the request of her family. On Sunday, the men's elite race is the real highlight of the title fights. But not all the facts that led to the 18-year-old Swiss rider's crash are known.

These are the facts

The information is scant, and the responsible authorities and associations are remaining tight-lipped due to the ongoing investigations. "The public prosecutor's office and the police are investigating. There is no reliable information at the moment," said Olivier Senn from the local organizing committee at a press conference on Friday.

What is known is that Furrer crashed on a descent in a wooded area, presumably on a left-hand bend. The 18-year-old lived only ten kilometers from the place where the accident occurred. The organizers are not yet able to answer questions about the exact location and time and have referred the matter to the Zurich cantonal police. They in turn referred the matter to the public prosecutor's office. Swiss Air-Rescue confirmed a mission in the municipality of Küsnacht on the Zurich city limits, but did not provide any further details.

Hours after the accident, the UCI, Swiss Cycling and the local organizing committee were informed of Furrer's critical condition early Thursday evening. On Saturday, UCI boss Lappartient explained the reason why the public was not informed of the 18-year-old's condition until so late in the day.

What uncertainties are there?

It is completely unclear how quickly Furrer received medical treatment after her fall. Media reports refer to eyewitnesses who reported that a rescue helicopter was only deployed an hour after the end of the race. There is no intermediate time recorded for the Swiss woman in the race log. This suggests that Furrer never crossed the finish line at Sechseläutenplatz to tackle the last lap and that she fell when the riders first passed the forest section.

Furrer could actually have been easily located by the transponder on her bike. The world governing body UCI is also cautious on this subject. Its investigation is part of the ongoing investigation and it is not possible to comment on it.

The adjustments to the course

The 27-kilometre lap with start and finish on Sechseläutenplatz remains unchanged and will be completed again on Saturday in the women's elite road race. However, more stewards have been deployed in the wooded area and the downhill section has been secured with mats at some of the trees. A large banner indicates the left-hand bend to the riders.

