Top players like Carlos Alcaraz criticize the busy schedule. However, the Spaniard and five other stars have agreed to play in the show tournament in Saudi Arabia. The organizer has a lure.

For President Dietloff von Arnim of the German Tennis Federation (DTB), the participation of the superstars around Carlos Alcaraz in the Six Kings Slam show tournament is at least questionable in view of the current debate about the workload. "We keep hearing that the top players are complaining about the heavy workload in the tournament calendar," von Arnim told the German Press Agency: "If someone complains about the heavy workload and then plays a show tournament, that's a bit strange."

Alongside German tennis star Alexander Zverev, Alcaraz has also recently been critical of the busy schedule. "I'm one of those players for whom there are too many compulsory tournaments a year. And there will probably be even more in the next few years. That will kill us," said the Spaniard.

Top-class field of participants - and plenty of prize money

However, Alcaraz is one of six top players who have confirmed their participation in the upcoming show tournament from October 16-19 in Saudi Arabia. In addition to the four-time Grand Slam tournament winner, the Italian world number one Jannik Sinner, the Serbian Grand Slam record champion Novak Djokovic, Holger Rune from Denmark, Daniil Medvedev from Russia and even Rafael Nadal will be competing in Riyadh. Spain's former star recently announced his final retirement at the end of the year for fitness reasons.

The kingdom lures the stars with a starting fee of a rumored 1.5 million US dollars each. The winner is even set to pocket a whopping 6 million US dollars - almost twice as much as the prize money Sinner received for his triumph at the US Open.

Saudi Arabia wants more influence in tennis

Saudi Arabia has been increasing its investment in tennis for some time, as it has previously done in football, boxing, golf and Formula 1. The kingdom is accused of using its involvement in sport to distract attention from its human rights violations and to improve its image.

"I think that there is too little debate about human rights and democratic values when awarding tournaments," said von Arnim. This should "come more to the fore" when awarding tournaments.

