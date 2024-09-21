Zurich Mayor Corine Mauch addresses the audience at the opening ceremony of the Cycling and Para-Cycling Road World Championships in Zurich. Picture: Keystone

The starting signal for the 97th Cycling Road World Championships has been given. The first inclusive title fights under the motto "Together we ride" were opened with a short ceremony on Zurich's Sechseläutenplatz.

SDA

At 5 pm sharp, Amina Lanaya, Director General of the UCI, declared the title fights open. Prior to this, Zurich's mayor Corine Mauch, among others, addressed the audience during the half-hour opening ceremony. "We're finally getting started," she said, after the organizers of the major event had experienced strong headwinds in recent weeks and months due to the restrictions on road traffic during the nine days of the competition.

In her speech, Mauch emphasized that she was extremely pleased that the para-cycling races were fully integrated for the first time in the more than 100-year history of the World Cycling Championships. "We will see incredible performances in the coming days, performances that will inspire us, performances that will sweep us away. Let's all stand together to cheer on the athletes and celebrate the unique stories that each and every one of them brings with them," said Mauch.

Until the Sunday after next, September 29, more than 1000 athletes from over 75 countries will be competing for medals in 53 races. Zurich is organizing the World Championships for the fourth time after 1923, 1929 and 1946.

SDA