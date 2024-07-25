The driver issue at the US team Haas from 2025 has been resolved. After Oliver Bearman, Esteban Ocon is now joining the team. This will be the first time a Grand Prix winner has driven for Haas.
Frenchman Esteban Ocon will be the second regular driver for the Haas Formula 1 team from 2025. The US team announced the signing of the 27-year-old from Alpine ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix in Spa-Francorchamps. Ocon will therefore receive a contract for several years. He will therefore become a stable rival to Englishman Oliver Bearman (19), who comes from Ferrari's junior academy.
Ocon made his Formula 1 debut in 2016 for the former Manor team, before joining Alpine in 2021 via Force India and Renault. He did not get a new contract with the French team.
SDA