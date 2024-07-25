  1. Residential Customers
Formula 1 The Haas Team duo is complete

SDA

25.7.2024 - 11:02

Esteban Ocon will climb into the cockpit for Team Haas in future
Esteban Ocon will climb into the cockpit for Team Haas in future
Keystone

The driver issue at the US team Haas from 2025 has been resolved. After Oliver Bearman, Esteban Ocon is now joining the team. This will be the first time a Grand Prix winner has driven for Haas.

25.7.2024 - 11:02

Frenchman Esteban Ocon will be the second regular driver for the Haas Formula 1 team from 2025. The US team announced the signing of the 27-year-old from Alpine ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix in Spa-Francorchamps. Ocon will therefore receive a contract for several years. He will therefore become a stable rival to Englishman Oliver Bearman (19), who comes from Ferrari's junior academy.

Ocon made his Formula 1 debut in 2016 for the former Manor team, before joining Alpine in 2021 via Force India and Renault. He did not get a new contract with the French team.

SDA

