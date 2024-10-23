Tampa Bay's Janis Moser (left) keeps the upper hand in a duel with the Swiss trio at the New Jersey Devils Keystone

The Swiss NHL mercenaries are in scoring mood on Wednesday night. Timo Meier, Janis Moser, Nino Niederreiter and Pius Suter are among the quartet of scorers.

Four Swiss players scored goals in the NHL on Wednesday night.

Janis Moser scores in an 8-5 win against the New Jeserey Devils, in which Timo Meier scores twice.

Nino Niederreiter turned things around in St. Louis with his equalizer to tie the game at 1-1. The Winnipeg Jets win 3-2 and remain the only team without a defeat.

Pius Suter scores his first goal of the young NHL season in the Vancouver Canucks' 6-3 win. He scores the equalizer. Show more

For the first time this season, all 32 teams were in action on the same night. The game with four Swiss players scored the most goals.

In the Tampa Bay Lightning's spectacular 8-5 win over the New Jersey Devils, Janis Moser scored three goals for the second time this season for the victorious visitors. The defenseman from Bern scored the 8:4 in the final period in a curious way while shorthanded. His clearing shot from his own zone was deflected off the boards and surprised Devils goalie Jake Allen, who went behind his own net to stop the puck.

Timo Meier even scored twice for the home team. For the Devils, for whom Nico Hischier and Jonas Siegenthaler remained without scoring points, it was their fourth defeat in the ninth game of the season. They had never allowed more than seven goals in a home game since November 1992 and the 8-3 loss to the Montreal Canadiens. Moser has four wins from six games with Tampa Bay.

Niederreiter's Jets continue to win

The only team still unbeaten are the Winnipeg Jets with Nino Niederreiter. The Grisons forward scored a deflection to tie the game at 1-1 in the 3-2 win in St. Louis shortly before halftime on the power play. It was Niederreiter's second goal of the season and Winnipeg's sixth win.

Pius Suter celebrated his goal scoring debut this season. In the Vancouver Canucks' third win in a row, the Zurich forward scored his team's final goal in a 6-3 win in Chicago. The Swiss duel with Philipp Kurashev did not take place because the latter was left out after being scolded by Chicago coach Luke Richardson for poor tackling.

First win of the season for Josi

Roman Josi and Nashville scored a liberating goal. After the weakest start to a season in the club's history, the Bernese captain finally celebrated his first win in six games with the highly rated Predators. In the 4-0 win at home against the Boston Bruins, defenseman Josi recorded an assist on the first and third goals. All teams have now scored at least once.

