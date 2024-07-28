Danger of falling on slippery surfaces - Gallery Nino Schurter highlights the susceptibility to punctures on the Olympic course. Image: Keystone Alessandra Keller believes that the field will split up in the women's race. Image: Keystone Danger of falling on slippery surfaces - Gallery Nino Schurter highlights the susceptibility to punctures on the Olympic course. Image: Keystone Alessandra Keller believes that the field will split up in the women's race. Image: Keystone

The Olympic mountain bike course is man-made and the gravel sections dominate. The Swiss aces are expecting a slide with the risk of falling.

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you On Sunday (women) and Monday (men), the medal decisions will be made in the mountain bike races. "I would have preferred a more technical course," says Alessandra Keller before the race.

A large part of the course is covered in gravel. "But it's not untechnical," emphasizes Matthias Flückiger. "After the test race, everyone in second place had open knees. That means something."

Nino Schurter says about the track: "But you have to ride extremely carefully. Sometimes it's like riding on eggs." Show more

The Élancourt hill around 40 km southwest of Paris city center doesn't look scary. Sandstone was originally quarried in this wooded recreational area. Then a huge landfill site was created, followed by a redevelopment program in the 1980s - and now the world's best mountain bikers are given a 4.4 km long loop. The jumps in the Rock Garden will provide spectacular TV images, but the decision will be made on the gravel sections.

"I would have preferred a slightly more technical course," says Alessandra Keller in Paris ahead of Sunday's race. "But I'm an all-rounder. I am very adaptable. You have the conditions you have." The 28-year-old from Nidwalden deliberately incorporated additional sessions on gravel into her training. "You have to keep your head in the game. A fall can happen quickly on this surface."

The World Cup leader is looking forward to her Olympic debut with confidence. After a successful preparation, she is feeling great anticipation. "I'm in the shape I want to be in," she emphasizes and mentions her advantage on the "very nicely laid out course": "The climbs will be fast and punchy."

No second Tokyo

"You saw in Tokyo what can happen in the rain. We wanted to avoid that," says Mathias Flückiger, explaining one reason why a large part of the track in Paris is covered in gravel. "But it's not untechnical," emphasizes the Bernese rider. "After the test race, every second rider had open knees. That means something."

The Olympic silver medallist from Tokyo is convinced that the wheat will be separated from the chaff in Paris too. "You can't tell whether a course is challenging by how difficult it is to ride." Hardly any time can be gained in the Rock Garden. But if you ride a bend precisely on gravel, you can gain half a bike length. "That adds up!" In addition to this fine riding technique, which is barely visible to the eye, physical fitness is also required. "Lots of pedaling, lots of small climbs, hardly any recovery time."

Susceptible to flat tires

Nino Schurter speaks of a very fast course, the gravel makes the whole thing slippery. That's why slightly wider rims are fitted to his bike and the tire pressure is lowered slightly in order to have more grip in the gravel sections. And the route poses the risk of catching a flat tire. "You have to be careful."

There is no technically difficult descent in Paris where you can gain five seconds. "But you have to ride extremely carefully. Sometimes it's like riding on eggs."

Will the field stay together or not?

The average speed will be very high for a mountain bike race. That can be predicted from the course. Schurter suspects that the leading group will stay together almost to the end. Not leading, but also not riding at the back due to the hand organ effect, is the order of the day. "You can also win this race in your head if you ride the right attack at the right moment."

"The Olympic Games have their own rules," warns Flückiger. For a World Cup race, the prediction would be easier. "I remain open to any course of the race." Alessandra Keller, on the other hand, says of the women's race: "The field will split up."

