Morgane Métraux and New Zealander Lydia Ko lead ahead of the final round Keystone

Golfer Morgane Métraux goes into the final day as co-leader and can dream of an Olympic medal. The Swiss highlights from Saturday.

SDA

Golf. 27-year-old Morgane Métraux from western Switzerland will play for the medals on Saturday. Métraux leads the leaderboard after three of four rounds together with New Zealander Lydia Ko. However, around 20 golfers are still in contention for the medals. As number 137 in the world rankings, Métraux is one of the outsiders in this tournament. She has never before led at such a large and well-attended tournament. The second Swiss player, Albane Valenzuela from Geneva, is in 32nd place after three rounds.

Athletics. Tadesse Abraham is competing in his last major race in the Olympic marathon on Saturday. At 41, the Swiss record holder is not among the medal contenders. With eight-time orienteering world champion Matthias Kyburz, a second Swiss athlete has made the Olympic limit. As the top favorite for gold, Eliud Kipchoge will take on the 42.195 km starting at 8:00 am. The 39-year-old Kenyan wants to write marathon history with a third consecutive Olympic victory.

Athletics. After his fall in the preliminary race, Dominic Lobalu will get a second chance in the 5000 m final. There, the 25-year-old from South Sudan, who is not allowed to compete for Switzerland in Paris and is running for the refugee team, wants to show off his top speed, as he did in June at the European Championships in Rome with gold and bronze over 10,000 and 5000 meters respectively. The start is scheduled for 19.50 hrs.

Modern pentathlon. Alexandre Dällenbach has the chance to become the first Swiss to win an Olympic medal in the modern pentathlon on Saturday. The 33-year-old qualified very confidently for the final. The cards will be reshuffled in the final on Saturday, with only Thursday's fencing counting towards the final ranking. The first of the four final competitions starts at 5.30 pm.

Team sport. In the men's basketball tournament, the USA and France will play a rematch of the Tokyo Olympic final. The NBA stars around LeBron James will be going for their fifth consecutive Olympic gold medal for the USA against the hosts around super talent Victor Wembanyama from 9.30pm.

Soccer. In the women's final, the question is whether Marta can crown her career with an Olympic victory. The six-time world champion will face the USA with Brazil, as she did in Athens in 2004 and Beijing in 2008. On both occasions, the Americans prevailed after extra time.

