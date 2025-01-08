Done: Jil Teichmann fends off match points Keystone

Three Swiss players - Viktorija Golubic, Rebeka Masarova and Jil Teichmann - are through to the final round of qualifying for the Australian Open. Jérôme Kym is eliminated.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Golubic (WTA 90), seeded number two in qualifying, beat the Brazilian Laura Pigossi (WTA 165) 6:2, 6:2. American Sachia Vickery (WTA 208), who last reached the main draw of the Australian Open in 2019, awaits as the final hurdle.

Masarova (WTA 144), who has been playing for Switzerland again since this year, defeated the favored Slovakian Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (WTA 114) 6:4, 7:5. In the final round, the 25-year-old Masarova will face the Ukrainian Daria Snigur (WTA 139), who is three years younger.

Jil Teichmann (WTA 133) was on the brink of elimination against Great Britain's Francesca Jones (WTA 153). In the tiebreak of the second set, the 27-year-old Swiss fended off three match points and managed to turn things around. Teichmann won 4:6, 7:6 (15:13), 6:3 and will now face the 18-year-old Czech Sara Bejlek (WTA 156).

After Marc-Andrea Hüsler, Jérôme Kym was the second Swiss player to fail to qualify in the men's draw. The 21-year-old Kym (ATP 135) lost to the Frenchman Clement Chidekh (ATP 191) 7:6 (7:0), 3:6, 2:6.

Stan Wawrinka (ATP 158), who received a wild card from the organizers, and Dominic Stricker (ATP 298) are in the main draw of the first Grand Slam tournament of the year thanks to a protected ranking.