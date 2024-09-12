  1. Residential Customers
Investigation launched Two Paralympics participants from the Congo have disappeared

SDA

12.9.2024 - 21:48

Mireille Nganga at the opening ceremony of the Paralympics with the Congolese flag
Image: Imago

The authorities in France are searching for two Paralympics participants. The investigation in Paris has been going on for several days.

12.09.2024, 21:48

The French judicial authorities are investigating the disappearance of two Paralympics participants from the Congo. This was confirmed to the AP news agency by the public prosecutor's office in the Paris suburb of Bobigny. The investigation was launched on September 7, and the authorities had already been informed of the disappearance of a female and male athlete two days earlier. A third person is also missing.

The newspaper "Le Parisien" reported that the shot putter Mireille Nganga (48 years old) and the visually impaired sprinter Emmanuel Grace Mouambako (35) disappeared on September 5. The suitcases of these people can no longer be found, but their passports remained with the Congolese delegation. This was stated by an official familiar with the investigation, who wished to remain anonymous. The Congolese Paralympic Committee did not comment on the case when asked by AP. Nganga and Mouambako were the flag bearers for their country at the opening ceremony in Paris.

