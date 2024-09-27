A wreath lies on the grave. Here in honor of the late Franziska Rochat-Moser sda

The tragic death of junior Muriel Furrer has moved people outside the world of sport. The sympathy is great. As has been the case with a number of unnatural deaths of Swiss athletes over the last three decades.

Gino Mäder

The first name that came to mind was Gino Mäder. "Not again," thought many. In the summer of 2023, the professional cyclist crashed on the descent from the Albula Pass into the Engadin as part of the Tour de Suisse and flew meters down the slope into a streambed. The news of the death was announced at midday the following day and - in contrast to the death of Muriel Furrer - came almost out of nowhere. At first, few people knew or suspected that a tragedy had occurred the day before.

Jason Dupasquier

Three years ago, the young motorcycle racer Jason Dupasquier also died of head injuries after a crash in qualifying for the Moto3 class in Mugello. The young Swiss hopeful was only 19 years old.

Clay Regazzoni

Clay Regazzoni also indulged in a dangerous sport. Fate struck twice for the Formula 1 driver. In 1980, a serious accident ended his career - Regazzoni was left paraplegic. The popular Ticino native continued to drive cars with hand throttle devices and was killed in an accident on a highway in Italy in December 2006.

The extreme mountaineer Ueli Steck lost his life in the mountains. KEYSTONE

Ueli Steck

Ueli Steck practiced a high-risk sport. The climber was not really a top athlete, but one who achieved top performances. In April 2017, the 40-year-old extreme mountaineer from Bern fell to his death near Mount Everest.

Corinne Rey-Bellet

On April 30, 2006, Gerold Stadler shot and killed his wife, ski racer Corinne Rey-Bellet, and her brother in the kitchen of the family chalet in Les Crosets in the canton of Valais. Two days later, the murderer executed himself. Corinne Rey-Bellet won five World Cup races, culminating in silver in the downhill at the 2003 World Championships in St. Moritz.

Franziska Rochat-Moser

Franziska Rochat-Moser also died shortly after her retirement. The winner of the 1997 New York Marathon died in an avalanche in 2002. The lawyer was married to top Swiss chef Philipp Rochat from 1995 and also became famous as a hostess in a Gault Millau restaurant. Her husband was a passionate cyclist. In 2015, he suffered a fainting spell on a ride and died at the scene of the accident.

Foreigner with a Swiss connection

Peter Carter

Australian Peter Carter had a very close connection to the most famous Swiss sportsman of all time. He was not only Roger Federer's coach at the beginning of his professional career, but also a close friend and his most important reference person. Carter was killed in an accident in South Africa on August 1, 2002. Roger Federer struggled to get over Carter's death, even late in his career.

Roger Federer with Peter Carter. Keystone

Bryan Lefley

Bryan Lefley also belongs in the category of foreigners with a Swiss connection. The Canadian became Swiss champion with SC Bern as head coach in 1997. In October of the same year, he died at the age of 48 in a car accident in Bolzano.

Chad Silver

Chad Silver died almost 26 years ago. The ZSC ice hockey player was found lifeless in his apartment on December 3, 1998 at the age of 29. The scorer and bon vivant died a few days after hitting his head on the ice during a game. In honor of the Canadian-Swiss, his statue with the number 23 stood in front of the Hallenstadion for a long time, but now - like the club - it has been moved to the Swiss Life Arena.

