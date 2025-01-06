The USA are U20 world champions for the seventh time. Keystone

The USA successfully defended their title at the U20 World Championships in Canada's capital Ottawa. The young Americans beat Finland 4:3 in the final after overtime.

The last step on the way to winning their seventh title was an arduous one for the young Americans. The Finns demanded everything from them. Two and a half minutes before the end of the second period, the northerners were leading 3:1 before the USA managed to equalize within 113 seconds. The Americans secured victory after eight minutes of overtime.

The game for third place was even closer. The Czech Republic defeated Sweden 3:2 on penalties. The decision was made after the 28th attempt.

The Swiss were eliminated in the quarter-finals against the USA. Coach Marcel Jenni's team had no chance in the 2:7 defeat.