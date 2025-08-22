  1. Residential Customers
Missed the semi-finals Viktorija Golubic retires after hard work

SDA

22.8.2025 - 06:55

Viktorija Golubic fails to reach the quarter-finals after more than four and a half hours of tennis
Keystone

Viktorija Golubic fails to reach the quarter-finals of the WTA 250 tournament in Cleveland, Ohio. The Zurich native narrowly lost to Wang Xinyu from China in three sets.

Keystone-SDA

22.08.2025, 06:55

22.08.2025, 07:20

Golubic had a lot of hard work to do on Friday night. Because rain caused delays in the match schedule, she had to play twice within a few hours - and was on court for just over four and a half hours. The US Open, which starts on Sunday, made the tough program necessary.

In the second round, Golubic defeated England's Katie Boulter, ranked 29 places higher than her at number 48, 7:6 (8:6), 1:6, 6:4 to achieve a first. For the first time this season and for the first time since her tournament victory last November in Jiujiang in China, she won two matches in a row at an event on the tour. Golubic achieved her second success in her third match against the Brit despite losing her serve early in the third set.

In the first encounter with Wang Xinyu, ranked No. 37 in the world, Golubic initially had the advantage in the second and third sets. However, she immediately surrendered the 4:3 and 2:1 lead after the service break. The decider came in the last game. The Chinese player resolutely took the first opportunity on Golubic's serve.

