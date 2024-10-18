Lindsey Vonn has won two World Championship gold medals and three Olympic medals in her career. Keystone

Marcel Hirscher may not be the only big name making a comeback in the Ski World Cup this winter. Rumors of Lindsey Vonn's return are also doing the rounds. She turns 40 today.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Lindsey Vonn retired from professional sport in 2019. She has had an artificial knee joint since April of this year.

Recently, there has been speculation about a possible comeback for the former speed dominator. Now Vonn has further fueled the rumors on social media.

Today, Friday, the US American celebrates her 40th birthday. Show more

In December, Lindsey Vonn wants to compete in the World Cup races in Beaver Creek as a forerunner. Will this appearance be the starting signal for the next big comeback in the ski circus? Blick" reported last week that the 82-time World Cup winner also wants to compete in races again if she is satisfied with the test in Colorado and her form.

Vonn ended her career after the 2019 World Championships due to serious knee damage. In April of this year, she received an artificial knee joint - and now apparently wants to give it another go.

"I don't know exactly what lies ahead of me"

The four-time overall World Cup winner posts videos on Instagram showing her in the gym and skiing. "What makes me happy? Skiing!" she writes. Or: "Grateful to be back in the mountains, where I feel the most pleasure and my inner peace."

In another post, Vonn also shares thoughts about her artificial knee joint: "My new knee is now a part of me. I feel like a whole new chapter is opening up before my eyes," writes the 40-year-old in a photo of her ice swimming in New Zealand.

And she continues to fuel the comeback rumors: "Doing the things you love to do is truly a blessing and I don't take it for granted. I don't know exactly what lies ahead of me, but I do know that I'm healthy, happy and grateful."

Back in the World Cup with the wildcard?

Will there really be another sensational return to the Ski World Cup after Marcel Hirscher? People close to Vonn say she has not yet made up her mind.

However, it is clear that she could benefit from the new FIS wildcard rule. This makes it easier for former athletes to make a comeback. Ex-stars such as Hirscher or Vonn no longer have to collect points in lower-level races to be allowed to compete in the World Cup, but can benefit from wildcards.

Whether Vonn is still able to keep up with the best racers at her age is a completely different question. She celebrates her 40th birthday today, Friday.

