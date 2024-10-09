Will Lindsey Vonn return to the Ski World Cup with an artificial knee joint? IMAGO/USA TODAY Network

According to a media report, Lindsey Vonn is toying with the idea of returning to the Ski World Cup. She is working on competing as a lead skier in December. If this test is successful, she wants to race again.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you Lindsey Vonn retired from professional sport in 2019. She has had an artificial knee joint since April.

As "Blick" reports, the 39-year-old is working on her comeback.

Her first plan: In December, she wants to start as a lead skier in Beaver Creek. If this project is successful, she plans to return to the World Cup. Show more

Will Marcel Hirscher's return be followed by the next sensational comeback in skiing? As reported by "Blick", Lindsey Vonn wants to compete in races again - provided her test as a forerunner at the World Cup races in Beaver Creek goes off without a hitch. This was discovered during research in the US team.

Blick also refers to a statement by former Swiss Ski coach Sepp Brunner: "I was able to observe Lindsey Vonn practising gliding turns on the Rettenbach-Ferner in a very ambitious manner."

The 39-year-old American ended her career in 2019. Knee pain was too much of a problem for her. She has had an artificial knee joint since April. Last Tuesday, Vonn posted a video of her training on Instagram. "I love the days alone in the gym, the hard work that goes on behind the scenes, the sweat, the extra hours. I wouldn't trade it for the world."

The ski season starts at the end of October in Sölden. The speed races in Beaver Creek, in which Vonn wants to start as the lead racer, take place on December 14 and 15.