In the round of 16 in Singapore: Simona Waltert Keystone

Swiss tennis pro Simona Waltert (WTA 179) has reached the second round of a WTA tournament for the first time since last July.

Keystone-SDA SDA

At the Singapore Open, the 24-year-old from Graubünden beat the Australian Ajla Tomljanovic (WTA 114) by a clear 6:2, 6:3.

Waltert was particularly convincing on her own service and only had to surrender her serve once. In the round of 16 of the WTA 250 tournament in the Southeast Asian city state, the qualifier from Chur will face the top-seeded Russian Anna Kalinskaya (WTA 18).