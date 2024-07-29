First flag bearer, on Monday on the hunt for his fourth Olympic medal: Nino Schurter Keystone

Nino Schurter and Mathis Flückiger in the hunt for medals, shooter Audrey Gogniat in the final and Nils Stump on the judo mat: these Swiss highlights are on the Olympic program on Monday.

SDA

Mountain bike

Mathias Flückiger and Nino Schurter are among the medal contenders in the cross-country on Monday. The 38-year-old Schurter has already won a complete set of medals at the Olympic Games. Flückiger finished second three years ago in Tokyo and the top favorite is the British Olympic champion Thomas Pidcock.

Shooting

Audrey Gogniat has her sights set on a medal in the 10 m air rifle competition on Monday morning. The 21-year-old from Jura qualified in third place for the final of the best eight shooters. With a medal, she would be following in the footsteps of Nina Christen. The Nidwalden native took bronze in this discipline three years ago, but failed to qualify in Paris.

Judo

Judoka Nils Stump will also be competing on Monday. The 2023 world champion will compete in the 73 kg weight class and will face Erdenebayar Batzaya from Mongolia in the round of 16. The latter is ranked 26th in the world rankings and therefore significantly lower than Stump (3rd).

Artistic gymnastics

Just like three years ago in Tokyo, the Swiss gymnasts are also in the team final of the best eight nations in Paris. Luca Giubellini, Matteo Giubellini, Florian Langenegger, Noe Seifert and Taha Serhani were the seventh-best team to qualify.

Beach volleyball

The Swiss women's duos start the Olympic tournament at the foot of the Eiffel Tower. The European champions Nina Brunner/Tanja Hüberli will face Spain's Daniela Alvarez Mendoza/Tania Moreno in the opening group matches. Esmée Böbner and Zoé Vergé-Dépré will face Tina Graudina/Anastasija Samoilova from Latvia.

You might also be interested in

SDA