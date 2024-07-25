After winning gold in Rio 2016, will Nino Schurter also strike in Paris 2024? KEYSTONE

At the Olympic Games, for some it's about being there, for others it's about winning a medal. blue Sport gives you an overview of when the biggest Swiss medal contenders are in action.

With Marlen Reusser, Jolanda Neff and Belinda Bencic, three top athletes will miss the Olympic Games for different reasons.

Saturday, July 27

20:42 - Swimming, 400 meter freestyle, final

Antonio Djakovic has already dusted off medals at the World Championships. Why shouldn't it work at the Olympic Games? First, of course, he has to make it to the final, then anything is possible for the 21-year-old swimmer from Uster.

Sunday, July 28

14:10 - Mountain bike women

Alessandra Keller and Sina Frei will be competing for Switzerland. Keller is currently leading the overall World Cup and is one of the medal contenders in Paris. Frei raced to Olympic silver in Tokyo in 2021, but has not really got back on track since then. Due to the absence of Jolanda Neff for health reasons, Frei slipped into the squad.

Monday, July 29

09:30 - Sport shooting, air rifle 10 meters, final

Nina Christen dusted herself off at the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo. She secured gold in the 50-meter three-shot event and won the bronze medal in the air rifle from ten meters. But first she has to qualify for the final.

12:00 - Beach volleyball women

Nina Brunner and Tanja Hüberli start the Olympic tournament on July 29. Although the European champions are not the favorites to win a medal, they are certainly in with a chance. The first match will be a European Championship rematch: the Swiss will face the Spanish duo Alvarez/Moreno. Brunner and Hüberli came out on top in Vienna 2023.

14:10 - Men's mountain bike

Nino Schurter and Matthias Flückiger are among the hot favourites for an Olympic medal. Schurter already has a full set of medals (bronze Beijing 2008, silver London 2012, gold Rio 2016). Flückiger won the silver medal in Tokyo 2021. Schurter is ranked 2nd in this year's overall World Cup, Flückiger 6th.

16:00 - Judo, up to 73 kilograms, final

Nils Stump is the judo world champion in the weight class up to 73 kilograms. He had already lost his first fight in Tokyo, in Paris he is eager for revenge.

20:30 - Swimming, 200 meter freestyle, final

Antonio Djakovic is fast over 400 meters freestyle, and he also has a lot to offer over 200 meters. But here, too, the first thing to do is to qualify for the final.

21:19 - Swimming, 100 meter backstroke, final

Roman Mityukov is one of the best in the world in this discipline. At this year's World Championships, the Geneva native swam to 6th place in the 100 meters. If he makes the final, his medal chances are intact.

Wednesday, July 31

10:00 a.m. - Beach volleyball women

Nina Brunner and Tanja Hüberli face a German duo in the 2nd match. They will face the Ludwig/Lippmann team. The former smashed her way to Olympic gold in Rio in 2016 with then partner Kira Walkenhorst.

13:10 - BMX freestyle women, final

Nikita Ducarroz danced her way to the 2021 Olympic bronze medal on her two wheels. The discipline celebrated its premiere in Tokyo and the competition has grown considerably since then. But that doesn't change the fact that the French-speaking Swiss athlete wants to strike again at the Olympic Games in Paris.

20:36 - Swimming, 200 meter butterfly, final

Noè Ponti can be trusted to do anything if he makes it to the final. The 23-year-old from Ticino has already dusted off a bronze medal at the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo (100-metre butterfly), and he is also fast over the double distance.

Friday, August 2

09:30 - Spot shooting, rifle 50 meter triple shooting, final

Nina Christen hit the bull's eye in Tokyo 2021. The sport shooter secured Olympic gold. The 30-year-old from Nidwalden will probably also be aiming for a medal in Paris 2024.

11:30 a.m. - Rowing, men's double sculls, final

Andrin Gulich and Roman Röösli row for Olympic gold. Qualifying for the final is a formality. The rowing duo are world champions in the coxless pairs and overall World Cup winners.

14:00 - Show jumping team, final

Steve Guerdat, Martin Fuchs and Pius Schwizer jump for precious metal at Versailles Castle. In Tokyo, the Swiss delegation secured a diploma with fifth place.

20:36 - Swimming, 200 meter backstroke, final

Roman Mityukov is the current runner-up in this discipline. Participation in the final may well be the minimum goal for the 24-year-old at this year's Olympic Games.

20:43 - Swimming, 200 meter medley, final

Jérémy Desplanches swam to a bronze medal in Tokyo 2021. In Paris, however, the focus is likely to be on surviving the preliminary rounds for the first time. He finished in the semi-finals at this year's World Championships. However, his palmares shows that he can swim to an Olympic medal.

Saturday, August 3

16:00 - Beach volleyball women

Nina Brunner and Tanja Hüberli meet the French duo Placette/Richard in the third match on their way to the round of 16.

20:30 - Swimming, 100 meter butterfly, final

Noè Ponti swam to a bronze medal in Tokyo 2021. Since then, the swimmer from Ticino has become even faster. In December 2023, he broke the 14-year-old European record with a time of 48.47 seconds. By comparison, the winning time in Tokyo was 49.45 seconds.

Tuesday, August 6

10:00 a.m. - Show jumping final

Steve Guerdat and Martin Fuchs will be jumping for Olympic gold with their horses if they qualify for the final. Guerdat was crowned Olympic champion in London 2012. Fuchs was part of the team jumping with Guerdat in Tokyo, when they jumped to 5th place.

20:15 - Long jump

Simon Ehammer is one of the big medal contenders. He will not be competing in the decathlon. His full focus is on the long jump. Ehammer's goal is a medal, as he reveals to blue Sport. A precious metal would be tantamount to the first Olympic athletics medal since Werner Günthör in 1988.

Friday, August 9

19:30 - 4 x 100 meter relay

Sarah Atcho-Jaquier, Emma Van Camp, Géraldine Frey, Salome Kora, Léonie Pointet and Mujinga Kambundji - four of these athletes will be taking part in the relay. The relay team finished fourth at the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo. They missed out on a medal at the World Championships and the World Athletics Championships in Rome. Will they make it onto the podium in Paris 2024?

The big absentees

Marlen Reusser is one of the big names in cycling. She would have been among the medal candidates in the road race and the individual time trial. Reusser will miss Paris 2024 due to a viral infection from which she has not yet fully recovered.

Jolanda Neff will not be able to defend her Olympic victory in Tokyo 2021. The mountain biker has to miss the Olympic Games for health reasons.

Belinda Bencic served her way to Olympic tennis gold in Tokyo 2021. She became a mother to daughter Bella in April and is taking a break from sport.

