Once again there were rumors of Mick Schumacher returning to Formula 1, but these have been dashed. Williams has opted for an Argentinian instead.

Mick Schumacher's hopes of a short-term return to a Formula 1 regular cockpit have been dashed. The traditional English racing team Williams has decided that the Argentinian Franco Colapinto from Formula 2 will replace the hapless US driver Logan Sargeant for the rest of the season.

Schumacher had previously also been considered for the job. After two years as a regular driver at Haas, the son of record-breaking world champion Michael Schumacher no longer had a permanent cockpit at the end of 2022 and was replaced by Nico Hülkenberg. Since then, the 25-year-old has been working as a Mercedes replacement driver and is also active in Alpine's endurance program.

Schumacher (25) had already suffered a setback in Zandvoort when the French team at Alpine opted not for him but for Australian Jack Doohan as the second regular driver alongside Pierre Gasly from 2025. Schumacher's only realistic chance of a permanent cockpit for the coming season is with Kick Sauber, which will run as the Audi works team from 2026.

Vettel would have signed Schumacher

Even the intercession of four-time Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel did not help. "If it were my decision, I would lean towards Mick. Of course I'm a bit biased because he's my friend, but he's the best solution in my eyes," Vettel told Bild. "Mick has two years of experience in Formula 1 as a driver, has a very broad technical insight thanks to his current role, knows the Mercedes engine and has matured a lot as a person since leaving Haas."

Colapinto, the first Argentinian Formula 1 driver in 23 years, will contest his races with the starting number 43. Sargeant had to leave Williams, which sources engines from Mercedes, at the end of this season anyway to make way for Ferrari's Carlos Sainz. The driver from Fort Lauderdale scored just one point in his almost two years with the British outfit.

