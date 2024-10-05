A walk through the Swiss autumn landscape is a colorful experience. IMAGO/Cavan Images

The fall vacations are just around the corner or have already begun in some cantons. A selection of top excursion destinations for those who aren't flying south. Because Switzerland in the fall is simply beautiful.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The fall vacations have already begun in many cantons.

Some Swiss people use the time off to travel or fly abroad.

Those who stay in Switzerland are rewarded with a magnificent display of colors in nature.

blue News has compiled a list with a selection of excursion destinations - for both good and bad weather days. Show more

When the trees change color in autumn, the foliage lights up the Swiss landscape. On an excursion into nature, the colorful play of colors is revealed in its full splendor: whether in the forest, in the valley or in the mountains - if the weather plays along, there is a lot to discover in Switzerland.

But even if the weather is not quite so good and autumn shows its dull gray side, there are numerous excursion destinations. During the time when the days are getting shorter and darker, there is plenty to experience in Switzerland.

For all those who have no plans for the fall vacations and don't know what to do with their free time, blue News provides an inspirational list. Some excursion tips are suitable for days with lots of sunshine, others are also recommended for rainy weather.

Do you know a good tip for a trip in the fall? Where do you go during the fall vacations when it's raining or when the sun is shining? Tell us your favorite excursion destination in Switzerland or nearby countries. Write it in the comments.

Observe the night sky

in the Gantrisch BE Nature Park

☀️

Nature park becomes star park: since the end of August and until mid-November, the Gantrisch Nature Park has been celebrating the night. As part of the "Dark Sky Autumn", numerous events such as excursions, lectures and stargazing in nature or at the observatory are taking place. The aim is to raise awareness of light pollution and celebrate the darkness of the night and the starry sky.

Bird trail

in the Diemtigtal Nature Park BE

☀️

Bird enthusiasts will find a wide range of diversity in the Swiss fauna. For example, in the Diemtigtal Nature Park in Bern, where the bird trail invites you to take a long walk and explore. The nature park is home to numerous native bird species, which visitors can learn more about on twelve information boards. The start and finish of the circular trail, which takes around two hours, is Oey-Diemtigen railroad station.

Treetop walk

in Laax GR

☀️

The treetop walk right next to the famous Rocksresort in the canton of Graubünden is an unforgettable experience. According to Switzerland Tourism, the Senda dil Dragun, as the barrier-free path is called, is the longest treetop path in the world and connects the two districts of Laax Murschetg and Laax Dorf. Over a distance of around one and a half kilometers, nature enthusiasts can experience the Grisons landscape from a different perspective and get very close to the trees.

Cycling and wine tasting

in Mendrisiotto TI

☀️

One of the most charming areas in Ticino is the Mendrisiotto. Wine is grown there and the beauty of the landscape can be experienced particularly well on a bike. So why not combine the two? You can book such a "Bike&Wine" excursion via Swiss Wine Tour. You start at Capolago, where you first take the cog railroad, then change to your bike and stop off at three wine cellars to enjoy the fine wines from the Mendrisiotto. There are countless other exciting wine experiences throughout Switzerland on the website.

Hike to the XXL caquelon

in Gstaad BE

☀️

Lace up your hiking boots and pack your rucksack - off you go on a hike through the impressive Gstaad countryside. Countless routes with views of the spectacular mountain panorama await. The pre-packed fondue or raclette backpack, which can be pre-ordered and collected from selected dairies in the region, provides that little bit extra. You can then take a break at one of the nine outdoor fondue spots. Spread throughout the region, seven oversized caquelons and two cosy huts offer space to feast with a magnificent view. Whether you are on foot, by bike, on skis or on snowshoes - in Gstaad, everyone will find their own individual place to enjoy themselves in the midst of nature.

Möhl cider museum

in Arbon TG 🌧️

The Möhl family invites fans of apple juice specialties to take a look behind the scenes: At the MoMö - Swiss cidery and distillery museum in Arbon on Lake Constance, you can find out more about the Möhl world of enjoyment, take a guided tour of the cidery or make your own cider. The museum is an excursion destination for young and old, where visitors can see the best of Swiss apples. With a bit of luck, you can also watch the apples being delivered from the spectator terrace until around mid-November.

Papa Moll Water World

in the Zurzach AG thermal baths

🌧️

Attention "Papa Moll" fans: From October 3, Therme Zurzach in the canton of Aargau will be opening an immersive water world that promises an extraordinary experience for young and old alike. After months of renovation work and around 3.4 million francs invested, a new highlight is now set to enrich the thermal spa. Visitors can expect water-squirting figures from the cult story - which, incidentally, comes from Aargau -, a 61-metre-long slide and creative ceiling lighting with LED elements. The Papa Minor Water World is the perfect destination for rainy days.

Chaplin's World

in Corsier-sur-Vevey VD

🌧️

Charlie Chaplin (1889-1977) was one of the greats of cinema: The British comedian and actor made Switzerland his home in 1952 and lived from then on in the Manoir de Ban in Corsier-sur-Vevey on Lake Geneva. Today, the stately home with its large surrounding park has become Chaplin's World Museum. There, young and old can learn more about the legendary Charlie Chaplin, his life and his family. When the weather is fine, it is also worth taking a walk through the pretty park.

Ricola experience store

in Laufen BL

🌧️

The Lindt Home of Chocolate in Kilchberg ZH is always worth a visit, but is no longer a real insider tip. Various factories in Switzerland show how chocolate is made by opening their doors and telling more about the sweet delicacy in their museums, such as the Maison Cailler in Broc FR. But Switzerland is not only good at chocolate - what else are we known for? Ricola is probably the most famous sweet manufacturer. That's why the traditional Zältli brand has also opened a Ricola experience store in Laufen BL, where visitors can learn more about the company's history and the world of herbs. It all began in Laufen when Emil Richterich founded his confectionery factory in the town in 1930. Last year saw the opening of the experience store, where fans of the Dääfeli can make their own creations and see how the herbs get into the sweets.

Liechtenstein Art Museum

in Vaduz

🌧️

Why not plan a trip beyond the country's borders? We're talking about the neighboring countries. Liechtenstein is an idyllic Alpine country and a mostly forgotten travel destination. But in addition to the magnificent landscape, the many hiking trails with wonderful views and the princely castle that towers over the capital of Vaduz, art and culture also attract visitors. The Liechtenstein Art Museum, which opened in 2000 in the middle of Vaduz's pedestrian zone, offers a wide selection of modern and contemporary art. The building itself is an eye-catcher: modern and made of polished concrete, it stands out among the other buildings. The black block, which at first was probably a thorn in the side of the traditional town, has been integrated and houses an exciting collection. Admission is free on Wednesdays, there is always a special program for children and visitors can find the best sushi in the country in the museum café.

Papiliorama

in Kerzers FR

🌧️

A trip to the tropics helps when it rains. However, you don't have to fly halfway around the world to do this, but take a trip to the canton of Fribourg. There, the Papiliorama takes you to distant worlds and gives you an insight into life in the jungle. The 1200 square meter dome has a tropical climate. The glass dome is home to around 120 tropical plant species, over 1000 exotic butterflies and spectacular bird species such as hummingbirds and toucans. Rays and other exciting fish species from the tropics of America and Asia can also be admired in the water. And on land, sloths, bats, night monkeys and anacondas watch over you with curiosity.

