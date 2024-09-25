Jacques Breuer at the Theater Bayerischer Hof in Munich in December 2022. IMAGO/Lindenthaler

His pleasant, soft voice is known from "Game of Thrones". Jacques Breuer was an actor with all his heart even as a child. Now his heart has stopped beating.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Actor and voice actor Jacques Breuer has died at the age of 67 following a stroke.

Breuer became famous as the German voice of Viggo Mortensen in "The Lord of the Rings" and as an actor in TV series such as "Derrick" and "Tatort".

He played his first villain role at the age of 17 and remained a distinctive voice in film and television throughout his career. Show more

Many fans of the movie series "The Lord of the Rings" know his distinctive dubbing voice: the actor and narrator Jacques Breuer has died. "In deepest sorrow", his agency announced that he died peacefully on September 5 "as a result of a stroke".

The "Bild" newspaper had previously reported. The actor, who was also the German voice of US actor Viggo Mortensen, was 67 years old.

Breuer made a name for himself among German television audiences at a young age with the role of Peter Bathory in the 1979 ZDF multi-part series "Mathias Sandorf", loosely based on the book by Jules Verne. He was also a frequent guest in popular TV crime dramas such as "Derrick", "Tatort", "Polizeiruf 110" and "Hubert ohne Staller".

At 17, the youngest villain in "Derrick"

In an interview with radio station Bayern 3 in 2013, Breuer said that after his acting training at the Otto Falckenberg School, he was a kind of "Hans im Glück", and for a while he was even the youngest member of the Munich Residenztheater. "I was the youngest villain in 'Derrick' - at the age of 17." The industry portal imdb.com lists 80 roles.

His pleasant, rather soft and almost chalky voice is very distinctive. Viewers are familiar with this timbre from the hero Aragorn, played by Viggo Mortensen, in "The Lord of the Rings", for example, but also from Stannis Baratheon (Stephen Dillane) in the fantasy series "Game of Thrones" and from many supporting characters in US crime thrillers.

Breuer, who comes from a family of Austrian actors, said in an interview that he had never had any other career aspirations in his life. As a child, he watched documentaries about adventurers. "That was my big dream, to go into the jungle with people like that and find some ruins. But then I somehow preferred to play something like that - and then play the archaeologist as a child who finds some Inca treasures. That's why I was somehow always in a strange world of my own."

