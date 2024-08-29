Nicole Eggert on the press tour for the new "Baywatch" documentary series "After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun". Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Keystone

At the beginning of the year, Nicole Eggert made it public that she had breast cancer. The "Baywatch" star is currently doing well. Waiting after treatment and before further results is the hardest part for her.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you In January, Nicole Eggert announced that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

At the premiere of the new "Baywatch" documentary series, she told "People" how she has been doing in recent months.

The "Baywatch" star is currently in a kind of "gray area" - after treatment, waiting for further results.

"A lot of waiting is part of the whole thing and that's something that I wasn't really aware of and that nobody really talks about," Eggert told US celebrity magazine. Show more

"I'm fine," Nicole Eggert (52) told People magazine at the premiere of "After Baywatch: Moment in The Sun" in Los Angeles on Monday, August 26 .

The actress is currently in a kind of "gray area", as she calls it, which is the most difficult part. She has completed her treatment, but is still waiting for further results and "hopefully an operation". She explains, "A lot of waiting is part of the whole thing and that's something I wasn't really aware of and no one really talks about."

The 'Baywatch' star made it public in January that she had breast cancer. She was diagnosed in December 2023.

Nicole Eggert played the role of Summer Quinn for two seasons in "Baywatch" (1989-2001). imago/Cinema Publishers Collection

Eggert has two daughters. Giving up is also not an option for her because of Dilyn (25) and Keegan (13). In an earlier interview, the "Baywatch" star said: "This is something I have to get through. It's something I have to beat."

Nicole Eggert's daughters are dealing with the diagnosis "really well"

Speaking to "People" at the premiere in Los Angeles, she says her daughters are dealing with the diagnosis "really well". Eggert's two children have not given her any special treatment, but have simply carried on as before - which has helped the actress a lot.

"They kept me on my toes. It was still like: 'Mom, give me this, let's go here, let's do this'", says Eggert.

Nicole Eggert: "I just do what I can to distract myself"

Eggert has also sought help from a shaman and meditated a lot over the past few months. The 52-year-old told "People": "I do whatever I can, whatever I can. Whether it's going for a walk or meditating, I just do what I can to distract myself."

The fact that she has just co-produced the new "Baywatch" documentary series has given Eggert an additional boost. It was a "great distraction" and "gave her a sense of purpose" in the midst of the diagnosis.

"The fact that I have a young daughter and this project have really motivated me to not just sit around and think about my health and well-being," Eggert told People.

