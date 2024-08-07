Actress Daisy Ridley was diagnosed with an incurable autoimmune disease last September. IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

When she did not feel well after filming, Daisy Ridley consulted an endocrinologist last fall. He diagnosed the "Star Wars" heroine with the autoimmune disease Graves' disease.

Daisy Ridley (32) has Graves' disease, an autoimmune disorder, in her own words. "It's the first time I've spoken about it," said the "Star Wars" heroine in an interview with the fitness magazine "Women's Health", whose cover she graces. According to the magazine, the British actress was diagnosed with the disease last September.

According to the report, Ridley was not feeling well after filming the thriller "Magpie": "I thought I had just played a really stressful role; that's probably why I felt so bad," the actress recalls. She felt hot flushes and tiredness, for example.

But these were not the only symptoms. Ridley also complained of a racing heart, unintentional weight loss and trembling hands. Her GP sent her to an endocrinologist. He finally diagnosed an autoimmune disease affecting the thyroid gland.

Around 225,000 people in Switzerland suffer from Graves' disease

Graves' disease, also known as Graves' disease, causes the body to produce too many thyroid hormones. According to the University Hospital Zurich (USZ), around 225,000 people in Switzerland are affected by Graves' disease.

According to the Professional Association of Pediatricians and Adolescent Doctors (BVKJ), the immune system turns against the body in people affected by Graves' disease. In the case of the autoimmune disease, it produces antibodies that affect the work of the thyroid gland. It then releases too many hormones - resulting in hyperthyroidism.

The disease often occurs for the first time between the ages of eleven and 15. Although anyone can be affected, Graves' disease is more common in girls than in boys. The disease is considered incurable. Medication helps to treat the symptoms.

Gluten-free diet, massages, acupuncture

Ridley played the Jedi apprentice Rey in the latest "Star Wars" trilogy. The actress is currently playing the famous US swimmer Gertrude "Trudy" Ederle (1905-2003) in "The Young Woman and the Sea".

The British actress was diagnosed with endometriosis in her teens and was diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome in her 20s.

In an interview with "Women's Health", Ridley reveals what the new diagnosis means for her: since the diagnosis, she has taken medication every day, eats as gluten-free as possible - this could possibly reduce the inflammation levels - and relies on regular treatments such as infrared saunas, cryotherapy, massages, acupuncture and baths.

The Londoner says: "I'm not very strict, but generally I feel better with gluten avoidance."

Ridley already paid attention to a healthy lifestyle before, eating vegan for years, but now she is focusing on an even more mindful diet. "I've always been health-conscious, and now I'm trying to pay more attention to my well-being," the actress told Women's Health.

