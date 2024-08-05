Angelina Jolie's son Pax had an accident on his BMX e-bike - and wasn't wearing a helmet. Picture: IMAGO/Cover-Images

Last week, Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt, son of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, was involved in an accident. Now he has apparently been released from hospital, but reportedly has a long road to recovery ahead of him.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt is said to have left hospital but now has a "long road to recovery" ahead of him, according to People.

The son of Oscar winner Angelina Jolie and Hollywood actor Brad Pitt had an accident on his e-bike last week.

The 20-year-old was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident and was taken to hospital with a head injury. Show more

Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt (20) is said to be feeling better again after having an accident on his BMX e-bike last week. This is reported by "People".

The US magazine claims to have learned that Angelina Jolie's (49) and Brad Pitt's (60) adopted son has been discharged from hospital. He suffered a "complex trauma" and has a "long road to recovery" with physiotherapy ahead of him.

During his time in hospital, mom Angelina was by his side the whole time - dad Brad is not mentioned. His siblings are also said to have visited Pax regularly.

The insider told "People" that Angelina Jolie is "deeply grateful for the quick and life-saving intervention of the first responders and the excellent medical care he received".

Pax was not wearing a helmet

It happened last Monday, July 29: 20-year-old Pax collided with a car on his BMX e-bike during rush hour on Los Feliz Boulevard in Los Angeles in the late afternoon.

The car had stopped at a red light. According to reports, the driver of the vehicle provided immediate assistance.

The celebrity was not wearing a helmet when the accident occurred. Pax was subsequently taken to intensive care with a head injury and hip pain. He has now been able to return home.

