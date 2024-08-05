"Long road to recovery"Pax Jolie-Pitt discharged from hospital after e-bike accident
Vanessa Büchel
5.8.2024
Last week, Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt, son of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, was involved in an accident. Now he has apparently been released from hospital, but reportedly has a long road to recovery ahead of him.
Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt (20) is said to be feeling better again after having an accident on his BMX e-bike last week. This is reported by "People".
The US magazine claims to have learned that Angelina Jolie's (49) and Brad Pitt's (60) adopted son has been discharged from hospital. He suffered a "complex trauma" and has a "long road to recovery" with physiotherapy ahead of him.
During his time in hospital, mom Angelina was by his side the whole time - dad Brad is not mentioned. His siblings are also said to have visited Pax regularly.