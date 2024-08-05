Stepan Timoshin became a millionaire through sneaker trading. LinkedIn/stepan-timoshin

While on vacation in the Maldives, he suddenly falls ill - after examinations, it turns out that Stepan Timoshin (23) has lung cancer. The German self-made millionaire has been living in Switzerland for three years.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you Self-made millionaire Stepan Timoshin has lung cancer.

The 23-year-old was diagnosed after his vacation in the Maldives, where he suddenly developed a bad cough.

In March of this year, he began his first course of chemotherapy. As he revealed to Bild.de, it currently looks as if he will have to undergo further treatment.

Timoshin became a millionaire through sneaker trading. The German entrepreneur currently lives in Switzerland. Show more

He is actually known for never being ill, as Stepan Timoshin tells Bild.de. But in December 2023, everything suddenly changed for the German self-made millionaire.

The 23-year-old is on vacation in the Maldives, gets pneumonia and suffers from a "bad cough and pain". He then flies to Dubai, where he is examined. His lungs fail a breath test and initial findings point to a tumor.

Back in Germany, Timoshin undergoes further tests and screenings, followed by a shock diagnosis: "I was tested tumor-positive and was diagnosed with cancer," the young entrepreneur tells Bild.

"Unfortunately, it looks like I still have to have chemotherapy"

Timoshin didn't talk to anyone about his diagnosis and was completely alone with all his worries and the knowledge that he would have to undergo chemotherapy, the newspaper writes.

The treatment finally started in March 2024. "I was in a very, very bad way. Nevertheless, I worked every day because I simply have a huge responsibility towards my employees." He also lost a lot of weight, dropping from 95 to 70 kilos.

The first treatment is over. But Timoshin says: "Unfortunately, at the moment it looks like I might have to undergo chemotherapy."

His favorite club, Hertha BSC, is giving him strength during this difficult time. When he was feeling really bad, it "gave him so much strength" to watch a Hertha BSC game from home, as he couldn't make it to the stadium.

Becoming a millionaire with sneakers

Stepan Timoshin traded in sneakers as a teenager and made his first million. Today, he runs his own sneaker business called "Vaditim".

The successful young entrepreneur emigrated to Switzerland three years ago. Partly because of the taxes, he admits. But he is also simply a fan of the privacy he has here, the structure of his new home and the mindset of the Swiss.

He keeps his fans up to date about his life in Switzerland on YouTube. Timoshin moved from Berlin to a "village" with 15,000 inhabitants, as he reveals in one of his videos.

More videos from the department