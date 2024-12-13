Oliver Wnuk, Christoph Maria Herbst and Bjarne Mädel (from left to right) are coming to cinemas in 2025 with a "Stromberg" film. imago stock&people

"Stromberg" became a cult sitcom because of its crude jokes. In 2025, there will be a reunion of the former colleagues from Capitol Insurance - and even on the big screen.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you Cult sitcom "Stromberg" returns to the big screen in 2025 with a new film starring Christoph Maria Herbst and the tried-and-tested team from Capitol-Versicherung.

The film features a reunion of the characters, marked by nostalgia, conflict and humor, and will be released in cinemas and on Prime Video and ProSieben at the end of 2025.

Fans were hyped up for weeks by social media teasers before filming was officially announced for the MadeFor Film-produced project. Show more

"As a boss, you're actually a kind of office animator. An entertainer with a desk" - it was precisely as such that Bernd Stromberg(Christoph Maria Herbst) drove his colleagues at Capitol to despair and triggered acute fits of laughter among TV viewers. But after five sitcom seasons and a feature film, the insurance company's office door closed in 2014 - until now. As announced on Wednesday, the cult boss is returning to the big screen in 2025.

But that's not all: "Stromberg - the new movie" brings together a large part of the tried-and-tested claims settlement team. In addition to Christoph Maria Herbst in his signature role, beloved characters such as Berthold "Ernie" Heisterkamp (Bjarne Mädel), Ulf (Oliver Wnuk) and Tanja Steinke (Diana Staehly) and Jennifer "Schirmchen" Schirrmann (Milena Dreissig) are also part of the big reunion.

"What Oasis can do, Stromberg has been doing for a long time"

Filming is scheduled to begin in spring 2025, with "Stromberg - The New Movie" due to be released in cinemas at the end of 2025. It will then be shown on Prime Video and ProSieben. According to the press release, the former work colleagues are coming together again after many years: "And just like at a classic family celebration, there is a unique mixture of nostalgia and alcohol, of old scores and new accusations." Unsurprisingly, the reunion soon escalates.

"What Oasis can do, Stromberg has been able to do for a long time: a reunion with people you've always found difficult. Only without music," says author Ralf Husmann about the "Stromberg" return. ProSieben station boss Hannes Hiller is also delighted: "The dad is coming back. ProSieben is happy to open an office for him." The Capitol reunion is being produced by MadeFor Film in cooperation with Prime Video and SevenPictures.

The makers of "Stromberg - der neue Film" had been getting the fan community excited about a sequel to the cult sitcom on social media for weeks. Via Instagram, screenshots from a "secret" WhatsApp group of the "Stromberg" stars raised hopes that there would be more news from the Capitol insurance company.

