German singer and songwriter Marius Müller-Westernhagen will be 76 in a few days and has no intention of retiring. But he doesn't want any pity on stage - and is instead focusing on honesty.

He celebrated his first chart success in Switzerland in 1972 with "Gebt Bayern zurück an die Bayern".

On December 6, the Düsseldorf native celebrates his 76th birthday.

Despite his age, Westernhagen is not yet thinking about retiring. He hopes to find the right time to step away from show business. Show more

Marius Müller-Westernhagen is a German rock icon. The singer and songwriter of numerous hits such as "Sexy", "Freiheit" and "Mit Pfefferminz bin ich dein Prinz" celebrates his 76th birthday on December 6, 2024.

Dolcefarniente? Going into retirement? The Düsseldorf native isn't thinking about that just yet, he reveals to the German news agency. Marius Müller-Westernhagen can imagine giving concerts for a while yet.

The fifth live album will be released on Friday

"I think it's all okay as long as it's done with dignity. But I don't want people to come up to me at some point just out of sheer pity and say: 'That's amazing, the old man is still bouncing around like that'," and doubles down: "I hope that I'll have enough people around me to tell me: 'Marius, give it a rest'," he says.

There is good news for Westernhagen fans: the rock musician is releasing his fifth live album "Live Waldbühne Berlin" on Friday, December 6, 2024. It features recordings of his Berlin concert from his "75 Live" tour in May.

