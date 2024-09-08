With his new song "Mein erstes Wort", pop star Adel Tawil pays tribute to his mother, who always had his back on his risky path into the music world. In an interview with blue Music, he talks about his beginnings and the challenges of his career.

Adel Tawil performed at Energy Air 2024 in Bern on Saturday, September 7, at the Expo site.

blue Music met the German hit singer for an interview.

Adel Tawil guarantees emotional songs and has a good feel for pop hits.

His latest song "Mein erstes Wort" is a tribute to his mother, who has always supported Tawil as an artist. Even at the very beginning of his career.

Adel Tawil recalls in an interview with blue Music: "I dropped out of school to sign my first record deal at the age of 16. I needed my parents' approval. It could all have gone wrong."

Tawil gambled high, but his plan worked out.

Even if he had to go through the bottom first: as a member of the boy band The Boyz, the German with Egyptian and Tunisian roots set up a record studio and also lived there due to a lack of money.

Tempi passati. Adel Tawil is a permanent fixture in the German pop business.

And soon he will be heading into the studio for new songs, the 46-year-old reveals in an interview.

