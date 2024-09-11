The cantonal parliament gives the green light for the ESC. (archive picture) Keystone

It is now clear. The Basel Grand Council has confirmed the amount for the ESC, which will take place in Switzerland next year. 35 million francs will be invested in the ESC.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Basel-Stadt Grand Council has approved CHF 35 million for the Eurovision Song Contest 2025.

The total costs amount to CHF 35 million, minus expected income of CHF 2.5 million from public viewing in St. Jakob-Park.

The EDU has announced a referendum against the expenditure, which could lead to a possible vote on November 24. Show more

On Wednesday, the Basel-Stadt Grand Council approved an expenditure of CHF 35 million for the staging of the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) 2025. The decision was made by 87 votes to 4 with 4 abstentions. All parliamentary groups were in favor by a majority.

The gross amount is CHF 37.5 million. This includes the expected income of CHF 2.5 million from the "Arena Plus", which will be set up in the St. Jakob-Park stadium for public viewing. The canton is therefore expecting a net amount of CHF 35 million.

The government had requested the expenditure for various areas such as infrastructure, security, rescue, transportation, accommodation, welcome activities and supporting events. The main venue will be the St. Jakobshalle.

The small party EDU has already announced that it will launch a referendum against the spending authorization. According to the government council, a possible vote would take place on November 24.

SDA