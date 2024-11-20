Dieter Bohlen found the last DSDS season "too harmonious" Dieter Bohlen believes that the last season of DSDS was too harmonious. Image: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius The jury of the 21st DSDS season consisted of (from left) Beatrice Egli, Loredana, Pietro Lombardi and Dieter Bohlen. The latter looks back on this year's edition with mixed feelings. Image: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius Dieter Bohlen found the last DSDS season "too harmonious" Dieter Bohlen believes that the last season of DSDS was too harmonious. Image: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius The jury of the 21st DSDS season consisted of (from left) Beatrice Egli, Loredana, Pietro Lombardi and Dieter Bohlen. The latter looks back on this year's edition with mixed feelings. Image: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius

After the final of the 21st season of "Deutschland sucht den Superstar", Dieter Bohlen takes stock. According to the pop titan, the jury got on brilliantly. However, this is only meant as praise to a limited extent.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you Christian Jährig is the winner of the 21st season of "Deutschland sucht den Superstar", which Dieter Bohlen described as the "most harmonious season in a long time".

However, Bohlen criticized the lack of tension and conflict in the season, as harmony between the jury and candidates was a priority.

Pietro Lombardi has announced that he will no longer be on the jury next season. Show more

With Christian Jährig, the 21st season of the casting show "Deutschland sucht den Superstar" has now also found a winner. Jury boss Dieter Bohlen describes this year's edition of the show as the "most harmonious season in a long time" in a guest article for "Bild"."Everything was in the comfort zone," reports the 70-year-old, adding: "We even had ideal weather almost all the time."

So everything went great? Not quite: according to Bohlen, the 21st season may have lacked a bit of bite - precisely because everything was too harmonious. "Fire and tension are created by friction," he explains. And friction was "not there at all".

Even before the season began, care had been taken to ensure that the jury members got along well. The jury was made up of Beatrice Egli, Loredana, Pietro Lombardi and Bohlen himself. And "troublemakers" were also weeded out from the candidates in advance. Musically, they were "as good as rarely".

"I avoided every conflict"

"Christian has an extraordinary voice with an incredible amount of emotion," Bohlen alludes to this year's winner. "But a Menowin kept the whole of Germany busy because he was so exciting," he says, looking back on the former DSDS scandal candidate Menowin Fröhlich.

The pop titan also criticizes himself for the supposed boredom: "I more or less avoided any conflict, I just wanted harmony."

It will be interesting to see what lessons Bohlen and the DSDS team will learn from the harmony year 2024 for the next season of the casting show. One thing is already certain: Pietro Lombardi will be missing from the next season. He has already confirmed his departure via Instagram. Loredana is also stepping down - she will be replaced by former porn actress Mia Julia.

More from the Entertainment department