Two-time Grammy Award winner Garth Brooks has been accused of rape. The country megastar defends himself and responds with a counterclaim.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Country star Garth Brooks is accused by a former employee of raping her in 2019.

Brooks denies the allegations and has filed a counterclaim.

The plaintiff describes repeated sexual assaults, while Brooks emphasizes that he was blackmailed. Show more

Country megastar Garth Brooks (62) has been sued for sexual assault. The two-time Grammy award-winner rejects the allegations and is defending himself with a countersuit.

A long-time former employee, who worked for him as a make-up artist and hairdresser, filed the civil lawsuit in Los Angeles. Among other things, the unnamed woman accuses the singer of raping her in a hotel in Los Angeles in 2019.

Brooks took preventive legal action against the woman, who lives in the US state of Mississippi, in September. He accused her of attempted blackmail and defamation, among other things. She allegedly demanded millions from him in return for not filing a lawsuit.

In the statement of claim, the woman describes repeated sexual assaults. She also makes it clear that she was dependent on the work due to financial hardship. In a statement, lawyer Douglas H. Wigdor praised his client's "courage" in taking legal action against Brooks.

Garth Brooks defends himself

In a statement, Brooks explained that he had been pursued over the last two months with threats and lies about what his future would look like if he did not pay hush money.

If he had complied with these demands, he would have been admitting to behavior he was incapable of - "ugly acts that no human being should ever do to another".

Brooks became famous in the 1990s for his mixture of country music with pop and rock sounds.

His successful albums include "Ropin' The Wind" and "The Chase". The multiple award-winning musician is one of the most successful US artists. The father of three has been married to his country music colleague Trisha Yearwood since 2005.

