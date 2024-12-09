Helene Fischer will delight audiences again in 2024 with the "Helene Fischer Show" at Christmas. This time, a young Swiss boy is taking part. Henning Kaiser/dpa

13-year-old Leo Lemmerich from Frauenfeld will be singing a duet with Helene Fischer. He will perform with her in the Christmas show on December 25.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Helene Fischer's Christmas show on December 25 presents the musical "Billy Elliot" with a duet between Fischer and the 13-year-old leading actor Leo Lemmerich.

The musical, staged in German for the first time, has been running in Zurich since November and has already sold over 45,000 tickets.

"Billy Elliot", with music by Elton John, is one of the most successful musicals in the world and tells the inspiring story of a boy who becomes a ballet dancer. Show more

German pop star Helene Fischer invites you to her Christmas show: This "Helene Fischer Show" will be broadcast on December 25, featuring the entire musical ensemble from "Billy Elliot".

The first German-language production of the play celebrated its premiere in Zurich at the beginning of November - and has since enjoyed positive international feedback. Now Helene Fischer has also caught dance fever and is therefore singing a duet with young Swiss actor Leo Lemmerich (13) in her Christmas show. He plays the role of Billy Elliot.

The musical can be seen in Zurich until March 23, 2025, and over 45,000 tickets have already been sold.

Lemmerich is one of a total of three singers playing the lead role - but the 13-year-old from Frauenfeld has now hit the jackpot.

Isabelle Flachsmann and Leo Lemmerich in the musical "Billy Elliot". René Tanner

The "Helene Fischer Show" is a co-production of SRF, ZDF and ORF. The show will also be broadcast on these channels. It was recorded on December 6 and 7 at the Messehalle in Düsseldorf.

The musical "Billy Elliot" with the great music by Elton John is one of the most successful West End and Broadway productions.

Over twelve million people have seen the moving story of little Billy Elliot, who - against all odds - makes his way from the boxing ring to the ballet barre. To date, the musical has been staged in various languages from Spanish to Italian and Korean. The stage version, which is based on the story of the successful English film from 2000, has never been performed in German.

