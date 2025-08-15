It's Openair time in Gampel. blue News joined the festival visitors and asked them for their favorite dialect expressions. Let's take the big Valais German test.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Four days of open-air parties with the best summer weather and raclette: "Ischii Party" starts in Gampel from August 14 to 17.

This year's headliners are top. They include Kontra K., Papa Roach, Feine Sahne Fischfilet and Fanta Vier. Show more

Gampel is in festival fever. The "Ischii Party", also known as Openair Gampel, runs until Sunday.

blue News host Bettina Bestgen sneaked into the party crowd and asked the people of Valais for their favorite dialect expressions.

Are you ready for the big Valais German test?

Then watch the video above. Small consolation: we at blue News also only understood the station.

