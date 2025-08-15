Zurich rapper Cachita talks to blue News about the conservative expectations of women in the Swiss music scene and calls for more equality.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Rapper Cachita has released the song "Schön" with singer Gigi. The song addresses - with a wink - the classic conservative image of the housewife.

In an interview with blue News at Openair Gampel, the 25-year-old musician criticizes society's expectations of young women. Show more

The new song by Cachita and Gigi is simply called "Schön" ("Beautiful"). In the accompanying video, the two slip into the role of conservative housewives who fulfill every cliché.

A tongue-in-cheek track full of allusions and irony about the tradwives trend.

At Openair Gampel, Cachita talks to blue News host Bettina Bestgen about social expectations of young women, role models and equality.

