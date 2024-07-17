"W. Nuss vo Bümpliz" is as much a part of Switzerland as the holes in the cheese and the cross on the flag. But how do Taylor Swift fans from the rest of the world react to the classic?

Martina Stadelmann

No time? blue News summarizes for you Taylor Swift played two concerts at the Letzigrund in Zurich on July 9 and 10.

blue News was there and put fans through the Patent Ochsner test.

Patent Ochsner will be playing at the sold-out Gurtenfestival on July 19.

There is probably no other song that is sung along to so fervently in Switzerland - "W. Nuss vo Bümpliz" by the legendary Bernese band Patent Ochsner - and yet the exact meaning of the lyrics to this ominous "W. Nuss" from the Bernese district of Bümpliz remains a mystery to many.

But how does this anthem go down outside Switzerland? Shortly before the big Taylor Swift concert in Zurich's Letzigrund, we put Swifties from all over the world to the test.

