"W. Nuss vo Bümpliz" How US Swifties react to the legendary Patent Ochsner hit

Martina Stadelmann

17.7.2024

"W. Nuss vo Bümpliz" is as much a part of Switzerland as the holes in the cheese and the cross on the flag. But how do Taylor Swift fans from the rest of the world react to the classic?

17.7.2024

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Taylor Swift played two concerts at the Letzigrund in Zurich on July 9 and 10.
  • blue News was there and put fans through the Patent Ochsner test.
  • Patent Ochsner will be playing at the sold-out Gurtenfestival on July 19.
  • The concert will be shown exclusively in seven blue Cinemas throughout German-speaking Switzerland.
  • Tickets for the cinema spectacle are now available online.
There is probably no other song that is sung along to so fervently in Switzerland - "W. Nuss vo Bümpliz" by the legendary Bernese band Patent Ochsner - and yet the exact meaning of the lyrics to this ominous "W. Nuss" from the Bernese district of Bümpliz remains a mystery to many.

But how does this anthem go down outside Switzerland? Shortly before the big Taylor Swift concert in Zurich's Letzigrund, we put Swifties from all over the world to the test.

Festival feeling in a movie theater: experience Patent Ochsner on the big screen

Patent Ochsner's home game at the Gurtenfestival 2024 has long been completely sold out, but those who couldn't get a ticket don't have to be sad. blue Music will be showing the entire concert live and exclusively on Friday, July 19, 2024, in seven blue Cinemas throughout German-speaking Switzerland. Tickets are available online.

Experience the best concerts with blue Music
With blue Music and as a sponsor of the most renowned music festivals in Switzerland, Swisscom creates unique experiences on site, on the road and at home.

