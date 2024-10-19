James Blunt had announced that he might change his name. But now he can continue to be called James Blunt. (archive picture) Ian West/PA Wire/dpa

James Blunt almost had to change his name to Blunty McBluntface. The reason for this is a curious bet. However, the British singer has been lucky once again and can keep his name.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you James Blunt promised to change his name to Blunty McBluntface if the new edition of his album "Back to Bedlam" reached number one in the British charts.

However, the singer was lucky once again: the album reached number seven in the British charts.

In a funny video, Blunt reacted with relief that he missed the top of the charts and can therefore keep his name. Show more

James Blunt (50) can continue to be called James Blunt and does not have to change his name to Blunty McBluntface. The new edition of his hit album "Back to Bedlam" entered the British charts at number seven - and not at number one, which would have had consequences.

Because in this case, the musician had promised to officially change his name to the suggestion that gets the most likes on social media. The winner was "Blunty McBluntface". The 50-year-old then assured that he would go through with the marketing stunt if he had to.

Blunt responded to the chart decision with an ironic video: In it, he is filmed on the phone with his manager telling him the "bad" news that he has missed the top of the charts.

While the interviewer comforts him, Blunt cheers: "I don't have to change my name" and jumps around on the sofa with joy.

Name changes in the United Kingdom are relatively simple

In the UK, name changes can be made by declaration via a so-called "deed poll". The cost is around 49 pounds - the equivalent of around 46 francs.

There are only restrictions if copyright is infringed or the name could be offensive, for example if it is offensive or sexual in nature. However, the step can also be reversed very easily.

Blunty McBluntface has "a really nice sound"

However, the last word may not yet have been spoken for Blunt, who is known for his self-irony - if the joke video is to be believed.

"I've spoken to the record label and we think it might be time to rebrand. We're all a bit tired of James Blunt," says the manager in the video. Besides, the kids would love Blunty McBluntface. "It's got a really nice ring to it."

Blunt then slumps in shock. The manager addresses him: "Bluntface...?"

Blunt had stormed the charts in 2005 with "Back to Bedlam" and the single "You're Beautiful". The record remained at the top of the British charts for ten weeks.

More videos from the department

SDA