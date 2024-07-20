With their danceable neo-soul hits, the British band has played their way into the hearts of fans. blue Music is showing their concert from the Montreux Jazz Festival 2024 in full length on free TV on blue Zoom or here in the stream.

Vanessa Büchel

The 58th Montreux Jazz Festival is currently taking place in French-speaking Switzerland.

The British neo-soul band Jungle played on the lake stage on Friday evening.

Anyone on social media could hardly hide from their hit: With "Back on 74", Jungle delivered the song of the summer and immediately scooped one of the coveted prizes at the prestigious Brit Awards.

The band from London made their international breakthrough in 2014, winning a gold record in their home country with their first album of the same name. Since then, the trio has made a name for itself all over the world with unusual music videos and intense live shows.

