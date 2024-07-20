  1. Residential Customers
Montreux Jazz Festival in the stream Jungle deliver the sound for your perfect summer evening

Vanessa Büchel

20.7.2024

With their danceable neo-soul hits, the British band has played their way into the hearts of fans. blue Music is showing their concert from the Montreux Jazz Festival 2024 in full length on free TV on blue Zoom or here in the stream.

20.7.2024

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The 58th Montreux Jazz Festival is currently taking place in French-speaking Switzerland.
  • The British neo-soul band Jungle played on the lake stage on Friday evening.
  • You can watch the concert in full on free TV on blue Zoom or stream it here.
Show more

Anyone on social media could hardly hide from their hit: With "Back on 74", Jungle delivered the song of the summer and immediately scooped one of the coveted prizes at the prestigious Brit Awards.

The band from London made their international breakthrough in 2014, winning a gold record in their home country with their first album of the same name. Since then, the trio has made a name for itself all over the world with unusual music videos and intense live shows.

Jungle performed on stage at the Montreux Jazz Festival. Jungle's concert will be broadcast from 10.45 pm. The best thing: You can watch the concert - from the comfort of your sofa on free TV on blue Zoom or here in the stream.

Experience the best concerts with blue Music
zVg

With blue Music and as a sponsor of the most renowned music festivals in Switzerland, Swisscom creates unique experiences on site, on the road and at home. We accompany many of the best and biggest national open airs and show the stars of the scene in front of and behind the scenes exclusively on all our channels: online at blue News, on social media and with blue Zoom and blue TV also on the big screen at home.

Dein Festivalsommer – live mit blue Music

blue Music zeigt die besten Livekonzerte und schönsten Momente der grössten Schweizer Musikfestivals. Live im Free TV auf blue Zoom, online auf bluenews.ch/music oder in der blue News App – egal ob unterwegs oder Zuhause.

Livekonzert verpasst? Keine Sorge, auf der blue TV Musikwelt kannst du (fast) alle Konzerte in voller Länge geniessen. Es ist ganz einfach: Auf deiner Swisscom TV Box findest du auf dem Homescreen direkt den Button «blue Music». Solltest du blue TV über die blue TV App auf deinem Smart-TV nutzen, klickst du dort ebenfalls auf der Startseite einfach auf «blue Music».

Du bist unterwegs und möchtest ebenfalls kein Musik-Highlight verpassen? Dann logg dich ohne zusätzliche Kosten über die blue TV App auf deinem Tablet/Smartphone oder über den Browser auf tv.blue.ch ein und wähle «blue Music». Du kannst die blue TV App ohne kostenpflichtiges Swisscom blue Abo nutzen.

Weiter zu blue Music auf blue TV