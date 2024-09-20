Luca and Christina Hänni talked about being parents in a new interview. picture alliance / Geisler-Fotopress

Luca and Christina Hänni have been the proud parents of a daughter since summer 2024. In a new interview, they talk openly about the highs and lows of being parents and how their relationship has changed with the baby.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Christina and Luca Hänni became parents to a daughter in June 2024, the show couple's first child.

In a new interview, the couple talk about the ups and downs of their everyday life as parents.

"The ceiling fell on my head at the beginning," says the 29-year-old. Show more

Cooking baby food, changing diapers, singing lullabies: Being a parent is exhausting and wonderful at the same time.

Luca Hänni can tell you a thing or two about that. Luca and Christina Hänni became parents to a daughter in summer 2024.

But even great baby happiness can have its downsides. Luca and Christina Hänni revealed this in a new interview with Schweizer Illustrierte magazine.

"The ceiling fell on my head at the beginning", says the "She Got Me" singer in the interview.

Before the birth, Luca Hänni was freedom-loving and self-determined and could spontaneously do whatever he wanted. That changed with his daughter at home: "At first, I felt a little cooped up with a newborn in the house."

Luca Hänni sums up his first time as a new dad: "The ceiling fell on my head at the beginning too."

His wife Christina also needed a moment to settle into her new life situation: "Breastfeeding is a full-time job, I didn't feel prepared for it. It's really mentally and physically exhausting - especially if it doesn't work properly, which was the case for me in the first few weeks. I needed perseverance and patience."

Love grew with the child

Their love has also changed with the new family situation, as Luca Hänni explains in an interview with "Schweizer Illustrierte": "It has grown. I admire Christina every day for how lovingly and patiently she deals with our child."

And Christina Hänni thinks it's wonderful to see dad Luca with the bundle of joy: "It's the same the other way round. Experiencing Luca as a father is incredibly wonderful. But we're slowly starting to see each other as lovers again. Do you remember how, on our first night as parents, we just looked at our baby the whole time? The birth completely shifted our focus. Our interest in each other had to take a back seat for a while. Now the couple's relationship is slowly taking center stage again."

It's just that time as a couple has become scarcer. The Hännis already have a clear idea of how they want to spend their first evening together. They want to go out for a nice meal and hang out together all night.

More videos on the topic from the department