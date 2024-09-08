German pop star Iggi Kelly (21, "Heard It All"), son of Patricia Kelly of the Kelly Family, first became famous through magic videos. In an interview, he reveals that his mother advised him against the music business.
- Iggi Kelly performed on Saturday, September 7, at Energy Air 2024 in Bern on the Expo grounds.
- blue Music met the German newcomer for an interview.
Iggi Kelly is like a grab bag. The German newcomer started out as a TV reporter and Youtuber. He showed magic tricks and recipes on his channel.
Iggi Kelly has now turned his back on magic and is devoting himself entirely to his music. He sees parallels between performing magic in front of an audience and the music business: "You have to be creative, you want to enchant your audience. You have to work hard and practise a lot. Only when you've really mastered the trick do people go 'wow'. It's the same with music. If you have the privilege of being on the big stage, you have to work hard so that people can enjoy a great show."
Iggi Kelly was advised against the music business at the beginning of his career, and his mother Patricia Kelly in particular warned him about the downsides.
"Today she is fully behind me. She sees that I'm totally absorbed in making music and that it's my dream."
