  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

"A night to remember" Probably the craziest concert of the year - you've never seen Hecht like this before

Martina Stadelmann

24.7.2024

Are Hecht now making a career as German rap stars? Not quite. But for the "Red Bull Jukebox" format, the band is venturing into completely new territory - and you can now stream the concert film for free.

24.7.2024

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Hecht are a Swiss dialect pop band from Lucerne.
  • Together with Red Bull, they brought the fromat "Red Bull Jukebox" to Switzerland for the first time.
  • Fans were able to vote in advance on genre, mood and much more.
  • The concert film for the event is now available on blue Music.
Show more

Playing a concert in a sold-out Hallenstadion? No problem at all for Hecht. Playing a concert where fans can decide on songs, moods or even genres in advance? That's a whole different league.

But the band around frontman Stefan Buck is not easily intimidated - and delivers. They play hits like "Prosecco" as a German rap version in front of a sold-out audience, dance in a flamingo costume to "Besch ready für die Liebi vo mir" or play "Prosecco" with a string ensemble.

"A night to remember"

"A night to remember", shouted Stefan Buck as he made his way through the crowd. That was also the case for the audience in Zurich's "The Hall". Fans sang along to the songs from start to finish - just as you would expect from a Hecht concert.

You couldn't be at the concert? Don't worry, the concert film will be shown onfree TV on blue Zoom on July 24, 2024 at 8.30 pm and is now available to stream at any time in the blue Music Mediathek.

Experience the best concerts with blue Music
zVg

With blue Music and as a sponsor of the most renowned music festivals in Switzerland, Swisscom creates unique experiences on site, on the road and at home. We accompany many of the best and biggest national open airs and show the stars of the scene in front of and behind the scenes exclusively on all our channels: online at blue News, on social media and with blue Zoom and blue TV also on the big screen at home.

More about music

Nemo at the Gurtenfestival 2024.

Nemo at the Gurtenfestival 2024"I feel an incredible amount of pressure"

On foot to the Gurtenfestival. Dabu Bucher:

On foot to the GurtenfestivalDabu Bucher: "I always said I wanted to be Polo Hofer"

Büne Huber in a big Gurten interview.

Büne Huber in a big Gurten interview"You come off stage and have a bit of megalomania"

Dein Festival-Sommer – live mit blue Music

blue Music zeigt die besten Livekonzerte und schönsten Momente der grössten Schweizer Musikfestivals. Live im Free TV auf blue Zoom, online auf blue.ch/music oder in der blue News App – egal ob unterwegs oder Zuhause.

Livekonzert verpasst? Keine Sorge, auf der blue TV Musikwelt kannst du (fast) alle Konzerte in voller Länge geniessen. Es ist ganz einfach: Auf deiner Swisscom TV Box findest du auf dem Homescreen direkt den Button «blue Music». Solltest du blue TV über die blue TV App auf deinem Smart-TV nutzen, klickst du dort ebenfalls auf der Startseite einfach auf «blue Music».

Du bist unterwegs und möchtest ebenfalls kein Musik-Highlight verpassen? Dann logg dich ohne zusätzliche Kosten über die blue TV App auf deinem Tablet/Smartphone oder über den Browser auf tv.blue.ch ein und wähle «blue Music». Du kannst die blue TV App ohne kostenpflichtiges Swisscom blue Abo nutzen.

Weiter zu blue Music auf blue TV