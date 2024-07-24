Are Hecht now making a career as German rap stars? Not quite. But for the "Red Bull Jukebox" format, the band is venturing into completely new territory - and you can now stream the concert film for free.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Hecht are a Swiss dialect pop band from Lucerne.

Together with Red Bull, they brought the fromat "Red Bull Jukebox" to Switzerland for the first time.

Fans were able to vote in advance on genre, mood and much more.

The concert film for the event is now available on blue Music. Show more

Playing a concert in a sold-out Hallenstadion? No problem at all for Hecht. Playing a concert where fans can decide on songs, moods or even genres in advance? That's a whole different league.

But the band around frontman Stefan Buck is not easily intimidated - and delivers. They play hits like "Prosecco" as a German rap version in front of a sold-out audience, dance in a flamingo costume to "Besch ready für die Liebi vo mir" or play "Prosecco" with a string ensemble.

"A night to remember"

"A night to remember", shouted Stefan Buck as he made his way through the crowd. That was also the case for the audience in Zurich's "The Hall". Fans sang along to the songs from start to finish - just as you would expect from a Hecht concert.

You couldn't be at the concert? Don't worry, the concert film will be shown onfree TV on blue Zoom on July 24, 2024 at 8.30 pm and is now available to stream at any time in the blue Music Mediathek.