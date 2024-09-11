Dave Grohl, frontman of the band Foo Fighters, wants to regain the trust of his family. (archive picture) Keystone

US rocker Dave Grohl has become a father again, but outside of his marriage. The frontman of the band Foo Fighters announced this on Instagram.

SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Dave Grohl announced that he recently became the father of a daughter.

However, Grohl's wife is not the child's mother.

The Foo Fighters released an album in 2023 that deals with the mourning of drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died in 2022. Show more

He recently became the father of a daughter, the 55-year-old wrote in a statement. He wanted to be a "loving and supportive" parent for her. However, his wife is not the daughter's mother.

At the same time, the musician emphasized that he loves his wife and their three children. He would do everything he could to "win back her trust and earn her forgiveness". He also asked for consideration for all the children involved. Grohl has been married to US-American Jordyn Blum (48) since 2003 and they have three daughters aged ten, 15 and 18.

Before his career with the Foo Fighters, Grohl was known as the drummer of the legendary grunge rock trio Nirvana ("Smells Like Teen Spirit", "Come As You Are"). The Foo Fighters released their eleventh studio album "But Here We Are" in 2023, in which Grohl and his colleagues dealt with personal tragedies. Following the death of their drummer Taylor Hawkins in 2022, the band described various phases of grief.

