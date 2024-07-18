  1. Residential Customers
"Patent Ochsner, completely overrated" Sentences you'd better not say at the Gurten

Marius Egger

18.7.2024

There are things that are better not to say at the Gurtenfestival. Sentences like "Ufeloufe geit gar nid" or "Ich lieb de FCZ" are best left unspoken. You can hear more in the video.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The Gurtenfestival takes place from July 17 to 21.
  • In addition to people from Bern, countless festival visitors from other cantons also flock to the federal capital.
  • Watch the video to find out what non-Bernese people should avoid.
Show more

Every Swiss open air festival has its own peculiarities, so there are also things that are better not to say at the Gurten. What annoys the people of Bern?

In the video, blue News host Bettina Bestgen has thought about which phrases are unlikely to make friends on Bern's local mountain. "Patent Ochsner, completely overrated" is certainly not a good start to a successful Gurtenfestival. And saying out loud "that you left the children at nursery" is also something you should think twice about.

